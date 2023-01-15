Kellyanne Conway warns Trump not to repeat disastrous mistakes





Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Kellyanne Conway has warned Donald Trump not to repeat his disastrous mistakes as he prepares for the 2024 campaign to kick off in earnest.

Any repetition by the 2024 Trump campaign of the disastrous mistakes in personnel, strategy and tactics of the 2020 Trump campaign could lead to the same 2020 outcome, the former White House adviser wrote in an opinion piece for the New York Times. With around $1.6 billion to spend and Joe Biden as his opponent, the 2020 election should have been a blast. Instead, they proved the adage that the fastest way to make a small fortune is to have a very large one and squander most of it.

Ms. Conway argued that Mr. Trump upended the fiction of eligibility when he won in 2016. In beating popular vote winner Hillary Clinton, Ms. Conway compared Mr. Trump to Barack Obama, who beat the then-senator in New York during the 2008 Democratic primary.

Mr Trump exposed the limits of Hillary Clinton’s political inevitability and personal sympathy, connected directly with the people, waged an underdog campaign against the establishment and exploited the frustrations and aspirations of millions of Americans,” Ms. Conway wrote.

She argued that Democrats have done very little to learn and understand what motivates the 74 million fellow Americans who were Trump-Pence voters in 2020 and not on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

She said ignoring Mr Trump as a viable candidate in 2024 is a fool’s errand, saying he endures persecution and evades prosecution like no other public figure…that cat has nine lives.

But she added that to think Mr Trump would easily return to the White House would also be foolish.

This isn’t 2016, when he and his team had the hunger, bluster and flippancy of an insurgent campaign, she wrote, but noted his record reminded Republican primary voters of better days. .

She argued that Mr. Trump’s achievements in the economy, energy, national security, trade deals and peace accords, the drug crisis and the southern border would find an echo with Republican primary voters as they choose their candidate for 2024.

Ms Conway went on to say that the former president could campaign on the injustice and hypocrisy of social media censorship as well as alleged big tech collusion.

She claimed Mr. Trump, in his role as former commander-in-chief, could be persuasive to GOP voters and some independents when he bashed Biden’s White House on the economy, spending and their lack of leadership. urgency and competence in border control and crime.

But she noted that Mr Trump had a political background holding him back, arguing that for him to win he needed to spend less time on insults and more on ideas and look to the future instead of being obsessed with the past. She added that he should talk about people’s grievances and not his own.

Ms Conway went on to say that Mr Trump would claim it was his brash personality, combined with his policies, that made possible what Republicans consider his administration’s achievements.

Trump’s former adviser mentioned the southern border, trade deals, Covid vaccines, his relationship with Kim Jong-Un, his tough stance on China, actions against ISIS and the assassination of Iran’s military leader Qassim Suleimani as some of his accomplishments.

Kellyanne Conway joins President Donald Trump at a large Keep America rally on January 28, 2020 in Wildwood, New Jersey

(Getty Images)

She also claimed that Mr Trump had forced NATO countries to increase defense spending and stared at Mr Putin before he felt free to invade Ukraine.

The case against Trump 2024 hinges on a combination of fatigue and self-inflicted sabotage, the fear that he can’t get past the mountain of legal trouble, the call to move on, the feeling that he’s at blame for disappointing Republican candidates in 2022 and the perception that other Republicans are less to blame for 2022 and have more recent records as conservative reformers, Ms. Conway wrote.

She added that Republicans also need to invest and speak out on early voting. She wrote that it was ridiculous to vote two months before November 3 and then count the votes for the next three weeks.

Some of the state-mandated voting restrictions are now permanent. If those are the rules, adapt or die politically, she said.

Ms Conway appeared to criticize Mr Trump’s lies and obsession over the 2020 election.

Success lies in having advisors telling you what you need to know, not just what you want to hear. And by listening to the people, who have the last word, she concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/kellyanne-conway-donald-trump-2024-b2262314.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos