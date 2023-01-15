PM Modi to announce Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam today; Everything you need to know

Connect with us

Prime Minister Modi will practically mark the Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh today i.e. January 15.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will be physically present at Secunderabad Railway Station during the inauguration.

Speaking to ANI during the train’s pre-launch inspection at Secunderabad Station, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India through technology, every aspect and dimension of Indian Railways is on the path to transformation.

Reacting to Prime Minister Modi stopping the Vande Bharat Express service, he said, “This is a very big gift and I thank the Prime Minister for this extremely popular train, a modern, world-class train, which will connect both Telugu speaking people and major cities connecting tomorrow. It will be a great boon for this region.”

Here is everything you need to know about the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train:

Railway sources told PTI that regular train services would begin from January 16 and bookings would have started on Saturday.

The VisakhapatnamSecunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will depart at 05:45 and reach Secunderabad at 14:15. According to the IRCTC, the fare for the AC chair car is 1720 and Executive Chair Car is 3170.

The SecunderabadVisakhapatnam train (20834) will depart from Secunderabad at 3:00 p.m. and reach Visakhapatnam at 11:30 p.m. The fare price for the AC chair car is 1665 and for Executive Chair Car is 3,120.

Speaking of stops, the train will stop at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both directions.

The train consists of 14 AC President cars and two AC Executive President cars with a capacity of 1,128 passengers.

According to the PMO statement, it will be the first linking the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of about 700 km.

According to Southern Railway’s version, it will provide the fastest means of transport between these two stations and has an exclusive reserved seat.

India launched its first semi-rapid train, the Vande Bharat Express, in 2019. The train, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has an intelligent braking system, enabling better acceleration and deceleration.

Vande Bharat’s locally designed train is equipped with state-of-the-art safety features including a locally developed train collision avoidance system – KAVACH.

All coaches are equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board Wi-Fi and comfortable seats. The executive class has revolving chairs.

(With agency contributions)

