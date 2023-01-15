Boris Johnson – why he fell and can he come back? ” The standard

Boris Johnson’s demise as Prime Minister in 2022 was both a surprising and entirely predictable political upheaval.

It was a political upheaval given the large majority the Conservative Party won in 2019 under his leadership, the best result of any political party since Thatcher’s election victory in 1979. Yet after months of reporting on Party Gate and scandal after scandal involving both Boris Johnson and various other MPs, his eventual resignation in June 2022 has become inevitable. Indeed, in February of last year my blog post asked how he was still in office and argued that his mark had been damaged. Five months later, after yet another scandal involving Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincherhe was forced to resign.

Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister in June 2022.

It is still too early to tell how history will judge Boris Johnson, not least because it is still possible that he will one day return as Tory leader. Few can deny that his rise to the post of leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister in 2019 profoundly influenced British politics for many years to come. In 2019 I said that one of Boris’ strengths as a politician was that he could tap into people’s hopes and fears. He would have been a formidable opposition leader, and if the Conservative Party does not win the next election, that theory could be put to the test.

Yet Boris Johnson is a deeply flawed figure whose political ambition is and continues to be foremost. What little political or political conviction he had was mostly about staying on the mark and winning votes. That in itself is not unusual and in modern politics one can have quite a successful career by being transactional and self-promoting.

Boris Johnson was ultimately undone both by his own character flaws and by the leadership of the Conservative Party, the latter seriously out of touch with the mood of the British public.

Much has already been said of Johnson’s charter flaws, which were well known long before he became prime minister. For those who supported him, there was plenty of evidence that things would turn out the way they did. The fact is, like Johnson, his supporters promoted him for short-term gain. Specifically to break the political deadlock caused by Brexit and win an election largely on this issue. It worked.

But the fixes made by Johnson’s management, under Dominic Cummins and others, were largely short-term. His oven-ready Brexit deal may have won the election in 2019 but led to a long-term stalemate on the Northern Ireland Protocol causing permanent problems. The bold assertion in his resignation speech that his government had fixed social security coverage is simply not true, with the system being overwhelmed and the system still facing severe labor shortages and lacking proper integration with the NHS.

Johnson’s three years as prime minister will be widely remembered for the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. As I have covered in previous posts, the government has failed in its response to the pandemic. Yes, the vaccine rollout was a success, largely because the task was administered by the NHS, one of Britain’s most trusted institutions, rather than being outsourced to companies closely associated with the Party. conservative. Examples of favorable trade agreements, such as those granted to Dido Harding or michelle monewhose companies won lucrative government contracts and failed miserably to deliver, left a bitter taste in the mouths of voters.

This all happened on Johnson’s watch and he was simply not fit to lead the country through this crisis. But he did not act alone. It was a failure not only of the Conservative government but also of the British state. The crisis highlighted that the country was unprepared for a pandemic, and long-standing NHS underfunding made matters worse.

A month before Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister I argued that at this time of rising inflation globally national governments are limited by what they can do, at least short term. Incumbent governments of all political persuasions have struggled over the past year, so it’s no surprise that Tory polls have performed poorly during this crisis. But in the same way as the The Tories blamed Labour’s spending levels for the 2008 financial crisis, despite strong evidence that this was not the case, they can no longer pretend that economic problems are beyond the control of the nation-state without sounding like hypocrites. Again, the short-term electoral gain in 2010 has now hurt them a decade later.

Boris Johnson is unlikely to return to a leadership role in the short term, not least because the The privileges committee has yet to investigate the party’s gate and its actions during the pandemic. If that investigation doesn’t go Johnson’s way, he could face a by-election he’s not sure he’ll win. Chairman of the 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady suggested Johnson had the numbers to run for the Tory leadership against Rishi Sunak in October 2022, although others claim that Johnson makes a desperate bluff talk about his support during this leadership race. Given the number of MPs who called on him to resign a few weeks earlier, including the 57 ministers who resigned themselves in protest, that he would return anytime soon is unlikely and unwise.

Yet he retains grassroots support within the Conservative Party and among a group of Conservative MPs. He also enjoys a surprising level of support still with the British public, although far from the level he enjoyed in December 2019. His two months as caretaker Prime Minister in July and August 2022 during a cost crisis life have certainly not helped matters, where he party in the Cotswalds and took holidays in greece while many voters struggled to pay their bills. Meanwhile, the Conservative party spent the summer organizing a leadership election, while the next article will discuss the least competent candidate was elected by the Conservative members.

Boris Johnson believes that, like his hero Winston Churchill, he will one day be able to return to power. He probably thinks he got fixed social care, did a good job during the pandemic, and did a good job with his Brexit deal. Or he knows that if you repeat a lie often enough, people start to believe it. When you have a heritage to protect and you want a future in politics, you say what you have to say and you do what you have to do. And the Conservative Party? Would they put him back in power? If they thought it would increase their vote, yes they would. Whether he is not suitable or trustworthy does not matter, when the motivation is power at all costs.

If Johnson returns as Conservative leader for the 2024 election, he would almost certainly lose. However, it may motivate some of the Conservative base and Brexit supporters, perhaps mitigating the losses. On the other hand, it could spur a wave of tactical votes from Labour, Lib Democrat and Green voters to punish the Tories for firing Johnson after all that has happened.

It’s risky to make predictions, but it’s safe to assume we haven’t heard the end of Boris Johnson. And a bit like Berlusconi in Italythe results will undoubtedly be bad for both politics and the country.

Related