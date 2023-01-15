Politics
Opinion: US and UK Tories are frozen in failure
In recent years, the United States and the United Kingdom have followed surprisingly similar political trajectories. Against all odds, populist uprisings won over conservative parties in both countries, secured power and embarked on projects of national transformation. These efforts went awry, and in due course support for the rebellions faded.
Lately, voters have called for rethinking. In both countries, it turns out to be more difficult than you might think.
In 2016, Americans stunned the world – and in many ways themselves – by electing Donald Trump president. This was a few months after the British somehow voted to leave the European Union. Then, just as Trump came to power on his promise to ‘Make America Great Again’, Boris Johnson became Prime Minister largely on a promise to ‘Get Brexit Done’. Neither plan worked to the satisfaction of voters.
In 2020, after four years of making America great by putting people by their throats, Trump lost to Joe Biden. In the recent midterm elections, Trump’s interventions crippled the Republican Party. The UK, meanwhile, has gone from one calamity (Johnson) to another (Liz Truss). Its economy is now setting records for poor performance and support for the historic Tory project has collapsed.
Still, conservatives in both countries find the 2016 revolutions difficult to reverse. Trump is now such a liability that Democrats must be eager to see him nominated in 2024. Republicans, though familiar with the same polling data, are unsure whether to drop him. Similarly, Britain’s Tories know Brexit has failed and they need to mitigate the damage. But they can’t bring themselves to say it. Everything will be planned, they insist. New opportunities abound; Global Britain is on track for success.
The problem is not only that it is difficult to admit mistakes. When a political party sees that it needs a new leadership, a change of leadership is often enough. Changes in direction don’t always have to be dramatic – or substantial, for that matter.
Republicans don’t need to give up their platform, for example, because right now they don’t have one.
The Conservatives are in a more difficult situation. Unfortunately, they have policies, and if the UK’s outlook is to improve, it must change. But the Brexit mistake cannot be undone. Even in the unlikely event that Britain asks to join the EU, in the foreseeable future the union will not want her back.
At least Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who took office in October, is adjusting the tone – less pompous, more practical. Relations have warmed slightly.
But a much bolder course change is needed, and there is no sign of it. The Tories have still not given up on the idea of letting all EU-derived UK laws expire at the end of this year unless they have been reviewed and adjusted in the meantime. UK businesses are furious at the added uncertainty this threat – which has no apparent purpose – will impose on their operations. But the policy has not yet changed.
In the United States as in the United Kingdom, the conservatives seem frozen in these losing and destructive postures. And the reasons are the same: both sides are always at the mercy of extremists.
Angry Trumpists and real Brexiteers have lost not just the argument, but much of the electoral support they used to command. Yet they do not leave. Both parties lack leaders with the courage and spirit to defeat extremists, whose energy shows no signs of abating.
Former Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who just resigned to become president of the University of Florida, gave his farewell address last week. The biggest divide in America, he said, isn’t about politics, or red versus blue: “It’s pluralist versus political fanatic.” That’s true, and not just in the United States. Fanatics have energy, and energy drives politics. The results speak for themselves.
Bloomberg
|
Sources
2/ https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/2023/jan/14/opinion-american-and-british-conservatives-tfp/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Opinion: US and UK Tories are frozen in failure
- Home Opener Tech Downs Furman 6-1 – Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket
- PM Modi to announce Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train today
- Donald Trump’s company fined $1.61 million for tax evasion
- PTUN grants Ferdy Sambo the withdrawal of charges against Jokowi and the national police chief
- Kirby Smart and Georgia football celebrate the 2022 title and beyond
- Nicolas Cage is heartbroken after the death of his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley, according to the actor
- Google will release a self-service Bluetooth tool for Stadia controllers next week
- Emily Ratajkowski shows off ample cleavage and taut belly in cheeky reveal dress
- Dividend Growth Stock Watch List – January 2023
- BOLLYWOOD Night by 75west, Bollywood Night Hyderabad Event Tickets
- Google Discover rolls out 3-column UI ahead of Pixel Tablet