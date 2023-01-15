Turkish offensive in Syria possible at any time, says Erdogan aide

IRBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan: Fewer Syrians have been killed in 2022 than in any other year since the civil war began in 2011. What is unclear is whether this represents the beginning of the end of this seemingly endless conflict or simply an interlude before another round of grinds. violence.

An estimated 3,825 Syrians died in 2022, a slight decrease from the 3,882 who lost their lives in 2021, but a continuation of the observable downward trend in total war-caused deaths since 2018.

There is, however, no guarantee that this trend will continue into 2023. Although violence has decreased overall in recent years, there are still isolated outbreaks across the country that could still explode depending on local political factors.

Aron Lund, a member of Century International and a Middle East analyst at the Swedish Defense Research Agency, has observed two main trends in Syria over the past few years.

One is towards stagnation and more completely frozen front lines. This is the result of general exhaustion and the presence of Russian, Turkish and American troops seeking to confront their spheres of influence, he told Arab News.

The other trend has been one of increased humanitarian desperation. This is the result of the country’s economic decline, which began to accelerate dramatically around 2019-2020.

A mourner sits in a cemetery during the funeral of a Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) fighter, in the Kurdish-majority town of Qamishli, Syria, December 7, 2022. (Photo by AFP archives)

There are crippling shortages of essential imports, energy and water. New UN data indicates that 15.3 million Syrians are now dependent on humanitarian aid, almost 70% of the country’s current population.

So, even though the violence has reached its lowest point, the situation for civilians is, paradoxically, worse than at any other time.

Although Syria enjoyed a period of relative stability, Lund notes that it has been inherently fragile.

The status quo could collapse due to unpredictable internal developments, with social conditions and governance being dragged down by the failing economy, he said.

Conflict actors may lose control or become desperate. New crises can also be triggered by external factors.

External factors could potentially include Russia and Iran being forced to reduce their military presence in the country or a change in Turkish foreign policy. US policy in the Middle East could also undergo dramatic changes depending on the results of the upcoming presidential election.

A Syrian fighter fires a sniper rifle during military exercises of the Turkish-backed “Suleiman Shah Division” in the opposition-held region of Afrin in northern Syria, November 22, 2022. ( AFP)

Joshua Landis, a renowned expert on Syria and director of the Center for Middle East Studies and the Farzaneh Family Center for Iranian and Persian Gulf Studies at the University of Oklahoma, describes the economic prospects of Syria as dark.

The proposed budget for 2023 is around $3.2 billion, compared to around $4 billion in last year’s budget, he told Arab News. The collapse of the Syrian currency means that in dollar terms it will be even lower.

Deteriorating economic figures, the fuel crisis, which has led to constant demonstrations and protests, and soaring commodity prices for wheat and fuel due to the war in Ukraine, all point to further economic stagnation. and a deterioration of services for the average Syrian.

A woman and a girl dry their clothes at a camp for people displaced by the conflict in the countryside near the northern Syrian city of Raqqa on December 19, 2022. (AFP file)

The declining value of the budget and the continued collapse of the Syrian currency strongly indicate that 2023 will be a tougher year for Syrians than 2022.

At the same time, Russia and Iran, the two main sponsors of Bashar Assad’s regimes, are facing their own growing economic problems and may well choose to cut their crucial financial support.

Nicholas Heras, director of the Strategy and Innovation Unit at the New Lines Institute, believes that the Syrian conflict is heading towards a decisive diplomatic moment in 2023, with Turkey now closer than ever to normalizing relations with Assad.

Turkish troops are pictured in the Kafr Jannah area on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Afrin on October 18, 2022. (AFP file)

It cannot be overstated: if Ankara reaches an agreement with Damascus through Russian-backed talks, the Syrian revolution will be over, he told Arab News.

At the same time, Turkey has repeatedly threatened a new cross-border offensive against the US-allied, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northern Syria. Ankara appears to have set its sights on Tal Rifaat, a Kurdish-controlled enclave north of Aleppo.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also hinted at plans to capture the strategically important towns of Manbij and Kobani further east.

A Syrian fighter fires an RPG during military exercises by the Turkish-backed ‘Suleiman Shah Division’ in the opposition-held region of Afrin in northern Syria on November 22, 2022. (AFP)

This Turkish saber-rattling took place alongside the resumption of public dialogue between Damascus and Ankara, so it is a complicated matter, Lund said.

If the rapprochement between Syria and Turkey continues, Lund believes that some form of coordinated action will be very likely during the year.

Such coordinated action could see Turkiye supporting a Russian-backed Syrian government offensive to retake these areas or Damascus giving the green light to a Turkish operation.

Under that kind of threat, the SDF might decide to voluntarily withdraw from certain areas in hopes of securing control elsewhere, Lund said. But this kind of military ballet is going to require a lot of careful coordination, and they’re all stubborn, aggressive actors who tend not to follow instructions very well.

What will happen is not obvious. If relations break down, a military flare-up is entirely possible.

On the other hand, Heras and Landis doubt that Turkey will mount an offensive against the SDF as long as US troops remain in northeast Syria and Joe Biden remains president. The SDF remains Washington’s main ally in the fight against Daesh in Syria.

Biden has promised not to withdraw US troops from Syria, Landis said. The ongoing war between Turkey and the SDF will lead to more deaths in northeast Syria.

US forces patrol the town of Tel Maaruf in Syria’s northeast Hasakeh province on December 15, 2022. (AFP file)

Heras also argues that no actor can overwhelm the SDF as long as the United States maintains a military presence in Syria.

Turkey lacks the unilateral ability to hand over large parts of northeastern Syria that are under SDF control to Assad because the US is staying there, he said.

Turkey wants to expel the Kurds from Syria to liberate its southern border, and Assad sees the SDF as an enemy, but neither country can challenge the United States. And Russia cannot do the job for them.

A Russian-backed Syria-Turkey deal could spell the end of the Syrian revolution, analysts say. (AFP file)

Regarding diplomatic developments, Landis sees the nascent talks between Turkey and Syria as a beacon of hope for greater long-term stability.

Talks with Turkey are extremely important to end the war, he told Arab News. Although significant progress can be made in resolving many of the outstanding disputes between Turkey and Syria, the war will not end this year.

Turkey and Syria have many differences to settle before they can normalize their relations. More than 4 million Syrians live in enclaves in the northwest of the country protected by Turkey, including many Islamist fighters. Neither Assad nor these fighters favor any form of reconciliation.

An aerial view taken on November 5, 2020 shows a refugee camp in the Syrian town of Salwah, less than 10 kilometers from the Syrian-Turkish border. (AFP file)

Although Turkey has declared it is ready to withdraw from these areas, it has many preconditions, some such as a political compromise with the opposition that the Assad regime is unlikely to agree to. Landis said.

US and European sanctions against Russia and Iran are likely to have an impact on Syria over the coming year. Landis notes that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is effectively dead and that the new US budget will impose new sanctions on Syria.

All of this means Syrians face another year of restrictions, deteriorating services, power shortages and health problems, Landis said.

Much will depend on whether the winter rains bring relief from the lingering drought and whether progress is made in peace talks with Turkey.