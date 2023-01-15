Calls for Rep. Santos to step down fall flat





FM. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) and Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. They discuss the latest fallout on Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is accused of lying about different aspects of his resume and personal life, and what that says about the state of House Republicans and the party in general. 15, 2023

