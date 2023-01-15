Menpora Amali accompanying President Jokowi at the head of the indoor multipurpose stadium





JAKARTA – The Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI), Zainudin Amali accompanied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the construction of the building of the indoor multifunctional stadium (IMS) of the Gelora Bung Karno complex (GBK), Senayan, Central Jakarta, Friday (1/13/2023). Also present were Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet Ministers, among others, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, State Minister Secretary Pratikno, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, President of Central KONI, Marciano Norman, President of NOC Indonesia, Raja Sapta Oktohari, and President of Perbasi, Danny Kosasih. On this occasion, President Joko Widodo officially declared that the roof of the GBK Indoor Multifunction Stadium (IMS) building was completed, which was marked by the emphasis on the tactile layer. “By saying Bismillahirrahmanirrahim, and this afternoon the completion of the Gelora Bung Karno Multifunctional Indoor Stadium, I declare it complete,” President Joko Widodo said. During his address, President Joko Widodo said that the government will continue to develop Jakarta and equip it so that Jakarta has facilities comparable to other cities in the world. “It is a multi-functional indoor arena, it is one of the biggest indoor arena facilities in Indonesia. The Minister of BUMN said earlier that it can accommodate 16,250 spectators and can work well for sports events such as basketball, badminton, futsal, volleyball and can also be used for cultural and artistic festivals, performances and music concerts with a very large capacity,” explained Jokowi . Meanwhile, Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir said in his report that IMS is the first closed arena multifunctional facility in Indonesia with a capacity of 16,250 seats. “Here is also equipped with seats for VIP guests. So it can be not only multi-functional for sports, but also for cultural or music festivals. And this was also built by the PUPR ministry from April 2021 at this time and will be completed, God willing, in June 2023,” he said. According to him, the IMS was built using the Green Building system or with green technology and the 7D system. “So this is really built by EAI (Application Integration) computer analysis. So right away in the build, this was all well-targeted, in all of its terms. Of course, like your final report, this will be used by the Menpora in June for the basketball match activities, the world championship that we are organizing for the first time with the help of PB Perbasi”, concluded Erick Thohir. ***

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goriau.com/berita/baca/menpora-amali-dampingi-presiden-jokowi-topping-of-indoor-multifungtion-stadium.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos