In the debate over the Biden and Trump classified documents cases, the distinctions could be lost

Adam Kinzinger, the former Republican House member from Illinois, said it well: The political system, he said on CNN, does not make nuances.

He was talking about the implications of the revelation that President Biden, like former President Donald Trump, was in possession of classified documents from his days as vice president in places where they were not authorized to be. Whatever the legal distinctions between the two cases, and there are many, could be swept away by the political fallout.

As the judicial machinery ramps up, Americans are left with the reality that the two potential opponents of the 2024 presidential election will both be investigated by special counsel as their campaigns take hold. shape. And as Kinzinger so aptly noted, for the time being at least, the legal distinctions may be lost in the political debate that will follow.

The Biden affair has unfolded quickly, at least in the public arena. It is now known that classified documents were discovered in the offices of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a think tank in Washington; in the garage of Bidens Wilmington, Delaware, residence; and in another location at Wilmington House.

The first batch was discovered on November 2, six days before the midterm elections. Those from the Biden garage were found on December 20. Lawyers for the president revealed Thursday that another document had just been found in a room adjacent to the garage of the Bidens Wilmington home. Biden said the garage, where his Corvette is stored, is locked.

Hours after this latest revelation, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he was appointing Robert K. Hur, a former senior Justice Department official and US attorney from Maryland, as special counsel to investigate the case. Garland apparently had no choice but to appoint a special counsel, even if the facts turn out to be different from the investigation into the Trump documents.

The legal differences are potentially significant, although much less is known about the Biden case. What is known is that Trump had hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, some with the highest classification. Biden had a lot less about 10 at the Biden Penn Center office and a few more in Delaware. Biden said he was surprised to learn the documents were in his possession, adding that he takes classified documents seriously. He also said he did not ask about the contents of the documents found.

Another difference is that one of Bidens’ personal attorneys discovered the documents and called the White House attorney. The documents were voluntarily turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration. Some of what was found was marked top secret. On November 4, the Inspector General of the National Archives contacted the Department of Justice to alert officials to what had happened.

Ten days later, Garland asked John Lausch, the U.S. attorney in Chicago and a Trump appointee, to conduct a preliminary investigation, which led to Hurs’ appointment on Thursday. Bidens White House said he and his attorneys have cooperated with the National Archives and the Justice Department and will continue to do so.

In contrast, National Archives officials have repeatedly requested the return of documents from Trump and have been rebuffed, leading to an FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago last summer. Even after Trump’s lawyers told the government there were no classified documents left at the former president’s residence, more were discovered. One of the questions raised by the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s documents is whether he or others obstructed justice.

Team Bidens has questions to answer, both Team Hurs and the public. So far, the president and his team have not been entirely forthcoming. The classified documents were discovered before the midterm elections, but no one on Bidens’ team said anything publicly at the time, even though Biden had used the investigation of the Trump documents as a political talking point during the fall campaign, calling Trump’s possession of classified documents irresponsible. .

The rules for handling highly classified documents are clear. They should never be moved from secure facilities. A quick reveal before the election would have been embarrassing and potentially politically damaging to Democrats, to say the least.

When CBS News reported last week that documents had been found at the Penn Biden Center, White House officials confirmed that story but did not disclose that other documents had been found at the Bidens residence, although this has been known for weeks. On Saturday, Richard Sauber, the president’s special adviser, revealed that he found five additional documents at Bidens’ house when he went there to review the single document that was found earlier.

These are other examples of a lack of transparency, although the White House may have felt it should not reveal the facts regarding a Justice Department investigation. By the time the first story broke last week, Garland had received a recommendation from Lausch to appoint a special counsel.

Hur and his team will have a lot to deal with in the investigation. The history of such investigations suggests that it will be several months before the investigation is completed and decisions about whether or not to charge someone have been made. Some Biden defenders question the need for a special counsel in the absence of evidence of a crime. But the politics of the case left Garland no choice but to assign the case to a special advocate.

Another factor in all of this is that Justice Department policy states that a sitting president cannot be criminally charged. A former president can be.

Trump and his allies seized on the fact that Biden had classified documents in his possession after leaving the vice presidency to suggest that the two cases are equivalent and that indicting Trump but not Biden would be a miscarriage of justice.

Garland has been accused of double standards, launching a high-profile raid on the former president in the middle of an election year without mentioning the Biden documents before the election or until they were reported in the media. Trump will use Bidens’ possession of classified material as leverage to try to evade possible indictment.

Trump has accused Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing investigations into Trump’s possession of classified documents and his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, of personal bias and wants him fired. It has intensified these attacks in recent days.

Meanwhile, some conservatives question Hur’s impartiality because while in court he was involved in overseeing Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the US election. 2016 and the possible collusion with the Trump campaign. Mueller’s investigation showed various contacts between Trump officials and Russians, but found no criminal conspiracy.

The revelations about Bidens’ possession of classified documents are a political giveaway for House Republicans, who spent the first week of the year squabbling among themselves over the selection of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) As Speaker of the House in a display of chaos unlike any presidential election in over a century.

House Republicans were already planning investigations into the Biden administration and Bidens’ son, Hunter. Now they have a new target. The Republicans have the potential to overplay their hand, but for now they have a pass to put Biden on the defensive and distract from their own messy conference.

Rep. Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio), who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, has requested a classified briefing on the matter by the end of the month. The same goes for Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who chairs the Oversight and Reform Committee, went further by requesting all relevant documents and communications related to the documents from the White House by Jan. 24. On Friday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) sent Garland a letter requesting executive branch documents and communications, stating their determination to investigate as well.

At the Biden White House, where officials hope to use the coming year to draw ever-increasing attention to the positive impacts of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the bipartisan chip bill and the prodigious spending to the climate initiatives endorsed in a party-line vote last summer, the documents saga is an unexpected setback, an obvious distraction for which there is no outside adversary to blame.

Garland tried to assure that the investigations, into Trump and now Biden, will be conducted according to the book, that charging decisions will be based on the facts and the law. For Trump defenders, the mere fact that classified documents held by the former vice president, now president, ended up in a think tank and at Bidens’ personal residence is all that matters. Which, regardless of what Garland says about investigative probity, profoundly complicates the work of the two special advocates.

