Beninese President meets Chinese Foreign Minister





Beninese President Patrice Talon meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Cotonou, Benin’s largest city, on January 13. [Photo/fmprc.gov.cn]

COTONOU — Beninese President Patrice Talon on Friday met with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Cotonou, Benin’s largest city. Talon asked Qin to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting the new Chinese foreign minister’s visit to Benin on his first official tour to Africa, which took place shortly after the 50th anniversary. the resumption of diplomatic relations between China. and Benin, demonstrated the friendly and close ties between the two countries. Benin cherishes China’s long-term support and assistance, Talon said, adding that Benin, though small in size, stands on the side of truth, equality and justice, and will continue to be a steadfast and reliable friend of China. China has found the right development path and achieved achievements that have impressed the whole world, achievements that have deeply inspired all developing countries, the president said. He said Benin is looking forward to learning from China’s experience, deepening and expanding practical cooperation with China, and accelerating the country’s development and revitalization. Qin, for his part, conveyed President Xi Jinping’s cordial greetings to Talon, noting that over the past half century, China and Benin have always respected and treated each other as equals. China appreciates Benin’s understanding and support on issues concerning China’s core interests and major concerns, and stands ready to continue as Benin’s sincere partner with mutual political trust and move forward. together in development, Qin said. He said China looks forward to jointly implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcome of the eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), so as to continue to pushing Sino-Beninese relations to new heights. levels. Beijing encourages more capable and reputable Chinese companies to invest in Benin, and hopes Benin will safeguard the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese institutions and personnel, Qin said. He said China has always adhered to the leadership of the Communist Party of China in its reform and development, stuck to independence, and never simply copied other countries’ models. China is willing to strengthen experience sharing on state governance with Benin and support its pursuit of a development path suited to Benin’s national realities, Qin said. He said China will continue to work in solidarity with African countries, including Benin, to achieve common development based on the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation and in accordance with the principles of sincerity, concrete results. , friendship and good faith, and a commitment to the common good and common interests. During the visit, Qin also held talks with his Beninese counterpart, Aurelien Agbenonci, and signed documents on cooperation in areas such as people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202301/15/WS63c33fd8a31057c47eba9a36.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos