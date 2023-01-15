Donald Trump: ex-assistants are developing a plan to prevent the return of the 45th POTUS to the White House | United States | News





Donald Trump comments on his return to Twitter

Former Donald Trump aides are plotting to prevent the 45th president from returning to the White House, a former adviser has revealed. Gavin Smith, who worked as Trump’s press chief and later as an adviser to the Department of Labor, fell out with his former boss after the ex-POTUS peddled unfounded allegations about the 2020 election and the MAGA supporters stormed the Capitol.

He told Express.co.uk: “I think it’s a bit early, but for me and my former colleagues who have spoken out against him, of course there will be a concerted effort.

“There are a number of us who worked for him who absolutely will not vote for him again, but it remains to be seen if others in the Republican Party will step up, speak out against him and hold him accountable.”

Speaking about the early stages of the campaign to dump Trump, Smith added, “I and many of my former colleagues and those ready to join us started out by telling the truth.

“Telling the truth about what we’ve seen, telling the truth about where we are right now as a group, and being ready to have those tough conversations.

“But also be willing to tell the truth about where we want to go and those truths will align with what voters want.”

‘Concerted effort!’ Former Trump aides are hatching a plan to block the 45th POTUS from returning to the White House (Image: Getty)

Smith fell out with Trump after MAGA supporters stormed the Capitol. (Image: Getty)

Smith also claimed that Trump’s “endless conspiracy theories” cost the GOP in last November’s midterm elections, which became a “referendum” over the ex-POTUS.

However, Smith conceded that Trump is “likely” to win the Republican Party nomination because the GOP failed to rally behind a unity candidate.

He added: “I think we could defeat Donald Trump but only if we stay strong together and behind one person.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, once a Trump ally, has emerged as a potential challenger after establishing himself as the darling of the GOP rank and file.

DeSantis has not officially announced his intention to run, but allies of the Sunshine State governor have reportedly sought to change Florida laws to allow the 44-year-old to run for the Republican nomination while remaining stationed in Tallahassee.

Donald Trump officially entered the 2024 race on November 15. (Image: Getty)

The White House veteran voiced his support for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to enter the race. (Image: Getty)

In some opinion polls, including YouGov’s recent poll for the University of Massachusetts, DeSantis narrowly leads against Trump in a head-to-head race.

Despite DeSantis’ strong position, Smith was lukewarm about whether the Republican Party could back the Florida governor.

The White House veteran, who has indicated he would support ex-South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley if she enters the race, said: “I’m not sure I’m ready to say yes and I I’m definitely not ready to say no.”

However, Trump may also struggle in the financial battle against DeSantis.

GOP fundraiser Noelle Nikpour told Express.co.uk: “The money keeps flowing to DeSantis and the big donors aren’t giving to Trump, but the small donors may still be giving to him.”

Although some former advisers and donors have turned against the 45th president, Trump officially launched his third consecutive White House bid after his “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15.

Donald Trump has also been warned that he could be in a financial battle against Ron DeSantis. (Image: Getty)

Nikpour said, “The money keeps flowing to DeSantis and the big donors and not giving to Trump.” (Picture: Getty)

Seth Weathers, who worked as Trump’s state director in Georgia in 2016, warned that it would be foolish to “strike off” the ex-president.

He told Express.co.uk: ‘I’ve seen some of the polls and some of them are a bit iffy at best.

“If the Republican primary was tomorrow, Trump would win because it won’t be Trump versus DeSantis.

“There are going to be other people who are going to get into this race and the more people are going to be in this race the better it will be for Trump because he has a very strong and broad base.

Asked if the 45th president’s eligibility has faded since 2016 due to lackluster midterms last November, Weathers added, “When people say d***** ss**t like that forces me to jump to defend it.

Weathers gave the ex-POTUS (above) hope as he argued the midterm election was not a referendum on Trump (Image: Getty)

Trump was inaugurated as president in January 2017 but was kicked out of the White House in 2021. (Image: Getty)

“Trump has nothing to do with us losing mid-terms.

“It has to do with the people running the Republican Party refusing to harvest ballots and refusing to put money into these things.

“It also has to do with the people running the Republican leadership, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, putting money against ‘conservative’ candidates and putting it in unwinnable places like Colorado rather than fighting. for Arizona.

“There’s a ton to blame, but you can’t blame Trump.”

Despite some opinion polls giving DeSantis the edge, the 45th POTUS looks likely to retain its crown in a more congested field.

According to a recent Morning Consult poll, Trump leads DeSantis by 13% and former Vice President Mike Pence languishes in third place with just 9%.

Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 13% in the recent Morning Consult poll. (Image: Getty)

A former adviser to the vice president appeared to suggest that Pence was not ready to take on Trump. (Image: Getty)

Pence, who served as Trump’s running mate in 2016 and 2020, has not officially announced his candidacy but may come face to face with his former boss after claiming he was “carefully considering” a bid for the Oval Office.

However, a former adviser to the vice president appeared to suggest that Pence was not ready to take on Trump.

The former White House insider, who is now working to block Trump from the Oval Office, said: ‘He can decide he’s going to take the high road and maintain decorum but, in the end, he’s going to have to hit back at Trump , pointing out its flaws.

“The challenge is figuring out how to push it back while touting the successes of the Trump-Pence administration since he’s been in it, so it’s quite a headache for Pence.”

The GOP veteran also took aim at DeSantis by suggesting the Sunshine State governor was on the same Republican Party wing as Trump.

They told Express.co.uk: “Given the culture wars DeSantis was willing to engage in and the attacks he launched on doctors and medical professionals along the way, I don’t see not DeSantis as different from MAGA.”

