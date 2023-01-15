Iran won’t be sidelined by Turkish-Syrian heat – OpEd – Eurasia Review





By Sinem Cengiz* It has become a cliché to describe Turkey-Iran relations as manageable competition and reluctant cooperation. In many ways, Ankara’s relationship with Tehran resembles its relationship with Moscow, and Syria best demonstrates the complicated nature of the ties between the three. In particular, the Astana peace process launched by these three countries in early 2017 conceptualizes the Ankara-Tehran-Moscow axis in the Syrian context. Astana offered no bed of roses, but it became a framework for preventing conflict while establishing the three countries’ spheres of influence. After years of enmity, Turkey-Syria relations are about to enter a new stage. While Russia is spearheading the normalization process, Iran is struggling to carve out a new role for itself in the latest phase of the Syrian crisis. President Ebrahim Raisi will soon visit both Trkiye and Syria, his first visit to Trkiye since taking office two years ago. Raisis’ trip will be in line with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s trip to Tehran last year and allow both sides to discuss the Syrian issue in detail. In addition to Syria, the Caucasus, in particular relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia, Afghanistan, and mutual security problems posed by terrorist groups are likely to be on the agenda. Erdoan’s July visit to Tehran was hailed by Raisi as an important milestone in improving the level of cooperation, and also provided an opportunity for Turkish, Iranian and Russian leaders to meet under the Astana format. . The imminent visits by Iranian presidents confirm that, rather than being sidelined, Tehran aims to be part of the normalization process not only in rhetoric but also in practice. Iranian officials were unhappy at not being invited to the recent Russian-mediated meeting between Syrian and Turkish defense ministers and intelligence chiefs in Moscow. The second phase of those talks this month is expected to include foreign ministers. There was no mention of Iran’s involvement, although Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad said last week that Iran should play a role in any political initiative in his country, and said hailed Tehran’s role in the fight against terrorism in Syria. In any case, Raisis’ visit will highlight Iran’s strategic interests in Syria, consolidate its role in the region and show what it expects from the results of the Turkey-Syria talks. Although Tehran’s partner under the Astana format, Ankara’s priority has been to synchronize its Syrian policy with Moscow, particularly with regard to the Kurdish threat. The Syrian policy of Turkiyes is closely linked to this threat, and Ankara has long had the perception that the Kurdish card was used by Tehran as leverage. However, in reality, Kurdish separatist movements are considered a threat not only by Ankara, but also by Tehran. This is why both countries opposed the Kurdish independence referendum in northern Iraq in 2017. However, Ankara and Tehran view the Kurdish threat differently; the first considers it existential, the second sees it as a lesser security problem. Some believe protests in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September could push the regime to devote more of its resources to domestic stability rather than foreign policy. However, the opposite could also happen as the regime shows no signs of backing down in its foreign policy. Iran could take foreign policy steps to consolidate, rather than loosen, its influence in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and the rest of the region. In this regard, how developments in Iran evolve and how the Turkey-Syria normalization process continues will be the two important determinants of how Iran’s role would be defined in Syria. Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst specializing in Turkey’s relations with the Middle East. Twitter: @SinemCngz

