Imran determined to test Shehbaz





LAHORE:

In a bid to give his successor a taste of his own medicine, PTI leader Imran Khan said on Saturday that his party had decided to test Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif through “different plans”, including a vote of confidence in parliament.

The head of the PTI announced the decision to reverse the situation with the Prime Minister in an interview with a local television channel.

“Certainly we will test it fully [Shehbaz Sharif]. He tested us here [in Punjab]. Now it’s his turn to face the music,” he said, answering a question if his party can ask the prime minister for a vote of confidence.

The ousted prime minister, who was ousted in April last year in a vote of no confidence proposed by the then opposition, said a decision on the date of the vote of confidence and other Plans to put the government in place to the test will be taken up by the party at today’s meeting.

“We are going to make a full plan. Not only the vote of confidence, but we also have other plans to test them [PDM government] for the first time,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Imran Khan has reportedly given the green light to secure a vote of confidence from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the National Assembly.

According to party sources, in a meeting with senior party leadership in Lahore yesterday, Imran Khan endorsed the proposal to ask Prime Minister Shehbaz to seek a vote of confidence.

In the wake of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) change of tone on the issue of constituency delimitation ahead of the local government elections in Sindh, which are to be held on Sunday (today), the PTI believes that now is the right time to deal another blow to the coalition government led by the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz after a remarkable defeat in Punjab.

Party sources revealed that President Arif Alvi, who belongs to the PTI, will soon ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to secure a vote of confidence from the house. The MQM-P, which has seven seats in the National Assembly, is expected to restrict voting for Shehbaz.

Speaking to reporters, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sabtian Khan said if the Governor of Punjab can ask the Chief Minister for a vote of confidence then why not the President. “It is his [president] discretionary power to ask the Prime Minister to obtain the vote of confidence.

Responding to another question, he said he was not sure whether Imran Khan had advised the president to ask the prime minister for a vote of confidence or not. He told the media that consultations were underway to form an interim government in Punjab.

The names of the interim government will be finalized after the dissolution of the provincial government in the province. However, if agreement is not reached on the caretaker government, the matter will be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he stressed.

He further stated that after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, the fate of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly would be decided. prepare”.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also chaired a high-level meeting where legal and constitutional aspects were discussed after advising on the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. The name of the acting chief minister was also discussed at the meeting.

The Chief Minister said he had duly fulfilled the promise made to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“We welcomed Imran Khan’s appeal and will continue to support him in the future as well.”

He emphasized that he performed his duties in accordance with the law and the Constitution. He informed that the interim establishment will be constituted in accordance with the Constitution and after consultation after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

‘Bajwa had approached for the extension’

The former prime minister, during yesterday’s interview, also claimed that he never thought of extending the tenure of former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and that the latter had approached him through army officers for the extension.

He said his party’s senior leaders and two army officers convinced him to grant the former army chief an extension.

“They all convinced me to extend, but the last convincing argument presented by an army officer was that General Bajwa was saying that the policy would start [against Bajwa] and he will face difficulties if he is not granted an extension,” he noted. Imran said he told the “six witnesses” that giving the army chief an extension was against his “instinct”.

