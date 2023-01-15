Xi “lying flat” and losing? No way ! Even purged naysayers rally around him as the West gets it wrong again

Remark

As protests of all kinds have spread across China as Xi Jinping’s lockdown policy has gone bust, the West is again misinterpreting him and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), but this time alongside many of Xi’s fiercest online critics.

With his flip-flop on virus politics with no preparation for the medical and other consequences, many people are wondering if Xi has suddenly been reduced to lying on his stomach. Would he have lost the motivation to fight or would he otherwise be unable to know what to do when his notorious lockdown policy collapsed? Or is he simply trying to antagonize his domestic critics by doing nothing and letting the virus run wild?

In the CCP scheme of things, no state action or non-action is without a deep strategic reason. Thus, behind the non-intervention attitude towards the virus, there must be a cold and rational strategy of the CCP. And Xi, with his Red Guard experience and constant focus on wrestling, is not one to sit on his stomach. So what’s going on?

Various Chinese officials have already answered the question. Xi’s new strategy is to bring the country to full herd immunity as soon as possible, within a month. So some senior officials in provinces and major cities are now happily claiming that the infection rate among their people is 80% or more, even though not long ago they all boldly claimed no number of cases. under Xi’s lockdown, which the WHO just said was rubbish. By thus securing herd immunity nationwide and then pushing the economy to restart, Xi and his CCP can claim a different victory when he enters the National People’s Congress (NPC) this spring.

Under this new strategy, Chinese governments’ seemingly stupid refusal of foreign offers of free mRNA vaccines is common sense, and it’s not done to save face. Effective vaccines now would be counterproductive to Xi’s new strategy. Why? And wouldn’t the economy be weakening, when so many people are dying? The answer of communist governments would be no, and that may well be right in a dark sense. The Chinese economy could strengthen due to the many deaths, which are almost all concentrated among the chronically ill and the very old, with a few exceptions. From the Parties’ point of view, this is a golden double opportunity to solve much of China’s aging problem and save on the country’s overall medical bill. Paxlovid? No matter. Pfizer said China would not pay the price poor countries like El Salvador are paying. Why would China want to pay any price to keep baggage and burden? (Note: China has always imported limited quantities of mRNA vaccines and Paxlovid for use in Hong Kong and Macao and for its senior Party and government officials with distribution through its special supply system)

And if one of the by-products of pursuing this new strategy is to re-infect the rest of the world and impose a heavy medical and financial burden on Western countries that cannot simply let their vulnerable people die like leaves that fall, so why not? As a result, Xi is rapidly opening China’s borders for its nationals to travel outside. So even though planes full of mostly infected Chinese passengers have landed in the West, its diplomats are harshly criticizing and pressuring countries that quickly implement border controls to screen carriers of COVID-19 from China.

Connecting all the dots, one sees a clear pattern: Far from abandoning the COVID issue, Xi is pivoting forcefully toward a no-vaccine-no-drug policy that serves him, his party, and the communist state very well. While dropping the viral equivalent of a dozen nuclear bombs on the West.

Of course, one might wonder: now that there are popular revolts against him and his leadership, wouldn’t the opposing factions within the Party exploit the opportunity to attack Xi, so that he loses power or at least suffer a weakening of his authority within the party? Party? The correct answer is the opposite of what most Xi critics would think if they did not seriously consider the anti-people nature of the entire CCP.

Last year, with a number of policy mistakes, his support for a globally unpopular Putin, his strict lockdown policy in Shanghai and elsewhere, which hurt the economy, etc., may indeed have hurt to his leadership and potentially weaken his bid for a third presidential term. But unlike the West, where popular resentment can bring down a government, China is different. The White Paper revolts and similar acts of popular disobedience, which immediately preceded Xi’s reversal of the lockdown policy, strengthen Xi in achieving his dreams of power, now aided by his political opponents. How?

Xi’s political opponents in the Party, the Communist Youth League faction and the remnants of the Jiang Zemin faction are still ubiquitous except in the top ranks since the purge of the recent 19th Congress. They have always been every bit as corrupt and cynical as Xi, if only because they represent the crony capitalists and wield dominant control over the private sector. And they are as keen to protect the CCP regime at all costs as Xi and his faction. Now, the recent revolts are real popular revolts, even if they are weak and far from being revolutions such as one imagines them in the West, and do not represent an imminent danger for the power of the CCP. Yet, if not nipped in the bud, these minor acts of disobedience could erode the CCP’s authority and power, hastening its long-term decline. No faction of the CCP would let this happen, whether in power or not. The Party must not even appear to have yielded to popular pressure. This is an immutable, congenital consensus of all factions of the CCP.

So there will be a trade-off Xi will be on track to secure his third presidential term this spring, but the trade-off would be that he leaves some slack for the opposition, such as halting any further crackdowns on the biggest companies, which is already celebrated by a group of famous Chinese business leaders last week.

The same diabolical compromise between opposing factions occurred in the spring of 1989 when most of those who initially opposed the bloody crackdown turned to support Deng; others were retired but not punished if they kept quiet. The one who seemed to be on the side of the people, Zhao Ziyang, was granted lifelong confinement at home. Considered a hero in the West, he never uttered a single word in public to denounce the massacre. This is because his loyalty was first and foremost to the Party, no different from the murderer Deng. A ruling faction of the CCP can be defeated and overthrown, but only by its opponents within the party in an opaque power struggle and can never, ever be expelled, or appear to have been expelled, by the people.

And so, paradoxically, the White Paper revolts and other revolutions that have taken place over the past two months have strengthened, not weakened, Xis running for the third presidential term, as his opponents within the Party have come to conclude an agreement with him and to support him in unity against popular dissent. It is in the nature and tradition of the CCP. To ignore this will lead to a gross underestimation of the CCP’s ability to survive and an overestimation of the power of dissent, mistakes that are repeated over and over again in the West.

The opinions expressed in this article are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Epoch Times.