Shehbaz will be tested by a vote of confidence: Imran





PDM orders MPs to travel to Islamabad

PTI leader Imran Khan said his party has decided to test Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif through different plans which include a vote of confidence in parliament.

The head of the PTI said this in an interview with a news channel on Saturday.

Surely we will test it fully [Shehbaz Sharif]. He tested us here [in Punjab]. Now it’s his turn to face the music, he said, answering a question if his party can ask the prime minister for a vote of confidence.

The ousted prime minister, who was ousted from power in April this year in a vote of no confidence proposed by the then opposition, said the decision on the date of the vote of confidence and other plans to put the government in place to the test will be taken by the party in Sunday’s meeting.

We will make a complete plan. Not only the vote of confidence, but we also have other plans to test them [PDM government] for the first time, he added.

Sources said PTI leader Imran Khan had endorsed the proposal to ask the prime minister for a vote of confidence. The president would soon advise the prime minister to secure a vote of confidence, the sources added. The PTI, according to sources, expected the MQM to give up voting in favor of the Prime Minister.

The MQM has seven seats in the AN. The structure of the AN suggests that the ruling coalition has 180 seats, including the seven of the MQM. If the MQM withdraws from the alliance, it could lead to the dismissal of the Prime Minister.

President Arif Alvi said on Saturday he would follow the Constitution if asked to vote for the confidence of Prime Minister Shehbaz.

Speaking to a news channel, Alvi said the Constitution clearly mentions the way forward in such situations.

It’s speculation they (PTI) will ask [me to ask PM Shehbaz to take a confidence vote] and I will, he said. Whatever the Constitution says, that will be the way to go.

He added that if the president thinks the legislature lacks confidence in the government, then he can ask for a vote of confidence.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led federal government on Saturday ordered lawmakers, including members of the National Assembly and Senate, to travel to Islamabad amid a political imbroglio.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/shehbaz-will-be-put-to-test-through-confidence-vote-imran/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos