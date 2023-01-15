IndoVac contributes to diplomacy and the restoration of global health





BANDUNG — Bio Farma is considered to have made a major contribution to diplomacy and global health recovery. One of them is the launch of the IndoVac Covid-19 vaccine. This was highlighted by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia (Menlu RI) Retno Marsudi when he explained the achievements of Indonesian diplomacy in 2022 and the priorities of diplomacy in 2023 during the 2023 annual press release Minister of Foreign Affairs (PPTM) at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office (Kemenlu), Jakarta, Wednesday (11/1/2022). Retno explained that last October Indonesian President Joko Widodo launched IndoVac, a locally produced Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with Bio Farma and the US Baylor College of Medicine. Not only that, the reinforcement of this achievement was also reinforced by the selection of Indonesia as a beneficiary country of WHO mRNA technology. To build national health resilience, Retno said, diplomacy is working to make Indonesia a center for vaccine research and production in developing countries. Retno went into detail, during a pandemic, health diplomacy was conducted to support national and global health recovery. Among them, 516,851,745 doses of vaccines have been obtained by Indonesia. “A total of 137 million doses were obtained through bilateral and multilateral cooperation,” Retno said. “Then 412,060,162 were injected into the people of Indonesia. Indonesia continues to fight for access to vaccines for all countries, one of which is from Gavi Covax,” he continued. In December 2022, the distribution of vaccine doses in 146 countries reached 188 billion doses. Of this amount, 103 million doses entered Indonesia. Senior Director of Bio Farma Honesti Basyir said that the IndoVac vaccine for primary vaccination (doses 1 and 2) for adults (18 years and older) has received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or license Emergency Use Notice from the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) on September 28, 2022. Currently, Bio Farma is starting commercial production of Drug Substance (DS) and Drug Product (DP). Additionally, this BUMN BUMN Holding is currently registering an Emergency Use List (EUL) with the World Health Organization (WHO) so that it can be exported to various countries, especially middle-income countries. lower. Honesti Basyir pointed out that IndoVac’s portfolio is expanding to reach all levels of Indonesian society in obtaining vaccines, both for primary adults, adult boosters, 12-17 year olds and vaccinations for children under 12 years old. “From clinical trials in collaboration with Bio Farma scientists who worked with researchers from various Indonesian universities, it can be seen that IndoVac scientific data has good safety, better efficacy than comparator vaccines with more than 80% efficiency and are halal More importantly, as President Jokowi said at the launch of IndoVac, it is the domestic production of the best sons and daughters in the country, especially the young ones. Additionally, if needed, we are prepared to conduct clinical trials of vaccinations for children 11 and under,” he said. IndoVac is a Covid-19 vaccine based on recombinant protein subunit technology that is used as active immunization against COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. IndoVac has also obtained halal and MUI fatwas and halal certificates from BPJPH, the Ministry of Religion and is a domestic product made by children in the country with a domestic content level (TKDN) reaching approximately 90%. —00d3AN00— For media inquiries, contact: Rifa Herdien General Secretariat & Investor Relations

