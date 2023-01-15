How secret papers at Joe Biden can serve as a lifeline for Donald Trump





The president’s messaging difficulties are likely to recur and grow

Washington:

The latest discovery of classified documents at Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware highlights the long-term political and legal risk to the president of a fast-moving investigation that could produce further damaging revelations.

Disclosure after disclosure this week of sensitive papers at Biden’s office and private residence has embarrassed and undermined the president, his lawyers and spokespersons, who argued they were treating him by the book. Although they said they took appropriate precautions, promptly informed the government and arranged for the documents to be returned, they say they must weigh disclosures to the public against legal considerations.

But the decision to wait more than two months, after the midterm elections, to release the initial discovery of classified documents has stoked criticism of the president’s commitment to transparency which has only grown since then. that Biden and his team stumbled the following week.

Statements by the president, his lawyers and his spokespersons that omitted key details – including information later revealed in subsequent news reports or statements – only intensified the impression that the White House has something to hide. And the steady stream of revelations has knocked Republican dysfunction on Capitol Hill off the headlines while offering a lifeline to former President Donald Trump, who is under criminal investigation for his own handling of classified documents. .

The president’s messaging difficulties are likely to recur and worsen as newly appointed special counsel Robert Hur begins to investigate the circumstances that led to the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s home and in a old office. Republicans are certain to seize on any impropriety by Biden or his aides, in a bid to both embarrass the president and protect Trump, who is under investigation for refusing to return property. greater number of classified government documents.

Trump, parallels to Clinton

The White House’s best bet is that its cautious, conservative approach will ultimately be vindicated. The president’s attorneys say they will cooperate fully with the special counsel’s investigation and they expect Biden to be exonerated for what they describe as innocent mistakes that were appropriately handled.

But the risk is that the case will turn in unintended directions, or that additional revelations will provide Republicans with enough ammunition to sustain a cohesive political attack. Investigations by special advocates in the past — including the probe into Trump’s campaign ties to Russia — have often exceeded a presidency. In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server – a controversy Democrats now poke fun at with the phrase “but her emails” – may have cost her the Presidency.

The coming months will see the president and his aides inevitably face some tough questions as more information about the documents and their handling comes to light. Political pressure to provide a fuller explanation will grow, even if Biden’s attorneys resist releasing details that could complicate the special counsel’s investigation.

The key for the White House will be to avoid a performance like this week, when the president’s attorneys and spokespersons appeared to violate the cardinal rule of crisis communications: recognize the magnitude of a problem as quickly as possible.

Republican lawmakers have already seized on the first questionable move by Biden’s lawyers: not to release the existence of the first batch of classified documents closer to the time they were discovered in November, just before the midterm elections.

Incomplete search

Biden and the White House only acknowledged the documents found at the Penn Biden Center for Global Diplomacy and Engagement in Washington this week after their existence was reported by CBS News. But the president and his lawyers then made another fateful decision, choosing not to publicly reveal that a second batch of classified documents was discovered in December in the garage of his Wilmington home.

The existence of these documents – which had already been returned to the federal government – was reported on Wednesday by NBC News. Biden’s legal team remained silent until the next day, when they issued a statement acknowledging the garage papers along with an additional classified document “consisting of one page ‘found’ among materials stored in an adjacent room. “.

The statement also said the president’s attorneys “completed” their Wednesday night search of Biden’s homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the search was over. “You have to assume it’s over,” she said during a Thursday briefing.

This was not the case.

In fact, because Biden’s personal attorneys lacked security clearance, they halted their review on Wednesday when they discovered the classified page at Biden’s home in Wilmington. White House special counsel Richard Sauber — who has a security clearance — then flew to Wilmington the following evening to transfer the document to Justice Department officials, he said in a Saturday communicated. In the process, he uncovered five additional pages of classified documents.

“White House Biden’s secrecy in this matter is alarming,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, said in a statement on Saturday. “Equally alarming is the fact that Biden aides were going through documents knowing that a special counsel would be appointed.”

The White House did not respond to questions about the apparent discrepancy between their statements. But Bob Bauer, the president’s private attorney, said Biden’s team sought to avoid publicly identifying specific witnesses, documents or events that could complicate the special counsel’s investigation.

“The President’s personal attorneys have attempted to balance the importance of public transparency, where appropriate, with established standards and limitations necessary to protect the integrity of the investigation,” Bauer said in a statement Saturday. “These considerations necessitate avoiding public disclosure of details relevant to the investigation while it is ongoing.”

With help from Jordan Fabian and Akayla Gardner.

Featured Video of the Day

River cruise on ‘Holy Ganga Has Bar’, claims Akhilesh Yadav

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/joe-bidens-missteps-on-secret-papers-create-a-self-inflicted-crisis-3693284 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos