Turkish official says Sweden still needs to tackle counter-terrorism to win support for NATO bid





ISTANBUL A senior aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted on Saturday that it would take more than six months for Sweden to do what it takes to win the country’s support for its NATO bid. The aide, Ibrahim Kalin, applauded the constitutional change Sweden had made as a step towards meeting Turkish demands, but said it could take until June for the Nordic nation to put in place the necessary laws to implement these changes. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Sweden and Finland to apply for NATO membership, which would grant them protection from the alliance in the event of a Russian attack. Finland shares a long border with Russia and Sweden has a maritime border. NATO membership requires the approval of all members, and Turkey has issued many requirements which it says must be met before supporting the inclusion of Sweden and Finland. These include strengthening anti-terrorism laws and extraditing people whom Turkey considers to be criminals. In November, the Swedish parliament passed a constitutional amendment that allows tougher anti-terrorism laws to be passed as Turkey has demanded, but so far it has not moved on this legislation. Turkey has accused Sweden of harboring people linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, a Kurdish militant group that Turkey, the European Union and the United States consider a terrorist organization. Turkey is also seeking the extradition of others accused of links to an Islamic movement that Turkey considers a terrorist organization, but Western countries do not. They must send a very clear message, not just by words but by actions, to the PKK and its various front organizations that Sweden is no longer a safe haven for them, Kalin told reporters in Istanbul. Swedish authorities said they had made great efforts to meet Turkey’s demands, but had to act in accordance with their national laws. Last month, a Swedish court ruled that a Turkish journalist wanted by Turkey could not be extradited because the Turkish allegations against him were partly political and because he could face persecution if returned to Turkey. Kalin acknowledged these constraints, saying Turkey had not asked Sweden or Finland to do anything outside their legal framework. But he said Turkey was in no rush and could wait for its demands to be met. We are in no rush here, he said. They are in a hurry to join NATO. This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

