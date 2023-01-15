PM Modi on army day





Marking Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed well wishes to army personnel and veterans and said compatriots are proud and grateful to the soldiers. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said: “On Army Day, I send my best wishes to all Army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service in times of crisis. » On Army Day, I send my best wishes to all service members, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service in times of crisis. pic.twitter.com/EJvbkb9bmD Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023 Army Day is observed annually on January 15 to commemorate the jawans and the Indian Army. President Draupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the sacrifice of the soldiers. “On Army Day, let us remember countless stories of Indian Army soldiers’ sacrifices! They have always pushed the boundaries of bravery and courage and also acted as saviors in times of calamity. I salute all the brave soldiers of the Indian Army and their families on this occasion,” Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. On Army Day, let us remember countless stories of sacrifices of Indian Army soldiers! They have always pushed the boundaries of bravery and courage, and have also acted as saviors in times of calamity. I salute all the brave soldiers of the Indian Army and their families on this occasion. President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2023 Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande conveyed his congratulations and warm wishes to all ranks of the Indian Army, veterans and their families on the occasion of the 75th the army. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the indomitable courage, bravery, sacrifice and service of army personnel. “Greetings to all Indian Army personnel and their families on #ArmyDay. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, gallantry, sacrifice and service. We are proud of the efforts of the Army Indian to keep India safe,” he tweeted.

Army Day is celebrated annually to honor the country’s soldiers, who have given the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood and above all love for the country. Greetings to all Indian Army personnel and their families on #ArmyDay. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, valor, sacrifice and service. We are proud of the efforts of the Indian Army to keep India safe. pic.twitter.com/I7tqRyULma Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 15, 2023 To celebrate Army Day, the parade is held annually at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment. On 15 January 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa, then a Lieutenant General, succeeded as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last Briton to hold the position.

