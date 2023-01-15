Pensioners in Guangzhou China demonstrate against cuts in pensions and medical insurance payments





Guangzhou pensioners in China staged a protest in front of the Social Security Bureau as their pensions and medical insurance payments were cut “Guangzhou pensioners protest in front of the Social Security Bureau as their pensions and medical insurance payments were cut.” medical insurance payments have been reduced,” Jennifer Zeng, a freelance journalist based in New York, US, tweeted on her official Twitter account @jenniferzeng97. Zeng wrote that the local government in China is currently facing financial problems. “Local governments in #China are now in financial trouble,” Zeng tweeted on Saturday. Zeng provides insight into China and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to Zang’s Twitter bio. The Straits Times recently reported that China’s COVID outbreak has hit its commercial hub in southern Guangzhou, shaking its economic prestige as it faces a difficult road to recovery. Three weeks after Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, tried to reinvigorate China’s stalled economy by abruptly abandoning its tough pandemic restrictions, downtown Guangzhou is facing an unpredictable – and uncontrolled – outbreak. – and amid financial uncertainty, people and businesses are spending cautiously, suggesting the road to recovery will take time, the report said. According to an Inside Over report, amid the surge in COVID cases and the economic crisis in the country, China is stuck in a dilemma as its COVID policies are saving lives but at the same time impacting its economy, effectively placing the second largest economy in a “double whammy”. According to the report, there are predictions that China is expected to witness over one million COVID-related deaths in the coming days. At the same time, the Chinese government struggles to impose restrictions due to its negative effect on the country’s economy. Analysts say China’s economic growth will fall to 2.8-3.2 percent this year, which would be the lowest in 50 years. (ANI) (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/international/2319526-retirees-in-chinas-guangzhou-stage-protest-against-reduced-pensions-medical-insurance-payments The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos