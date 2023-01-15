New York judge denies Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss $250m lawsuit: ‘frivolous’





More bad news for Donald Trump and his family, as a New York state judge has denied petitions by the former president, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and his daughter Ivanka Trump to dismiss the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General. Letitia James back last September. If you recall, James filed a lawsuit against Trump, his three adult children, the Trump Organization and his senior management, accusing him of committing extensive tax fraud between 2011 and 2021 by intentionally lying to lenders and to insurers and overinflating assets.

“The financial disclosure statements were grossly exaggerated, grossly inflated, objectively false, and therefore fraudulent and unlawful,” James said at the time after the lawsuit was filed. “Claim for money you don’t have is not ‘the art of the market’. It is the art of theft. If James’s lawsuit is successful, Trump will be banned from engaging in New York real estate transactions for five years, as well as being permanently banned from acting as an officer or director of a New York corporation.

The Trumps’ motion to dismiss the civil fraud suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James was denied Friday by State Court Judge Arthur Engoron https://t.co/aMJ04hBcoq

Judge denies Trump’s motion to dismiss lawsuit

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron called some of the arguments made by the family’s attorneys to dismiss the lawsuit “frivolous”, after previously rejecting some of their legal arguments after appointing an independent monitor for overseeing the Trump Organization’s business dealings.

In a January 6 written order, Engoron said, “The first three arguments bordered on frivolity, even the first defendants advanced them. Reading those arguments was, to quote baseball sage Lawrence Peter (“Yogi”) Berra, “Dj seen again.”

READ MORE: US courts have just ruled against Donald Trump Org. In case of tax evasion

Engoron also added that he could have rightly imposed penalties for “frivolous litigation” on Trump’s “sophisticated” defense attorneys who “should have known better” but chose not to. “In its discretion, this Court will not impose sanctions, which it considers unnecessary, having argued its point of view,” he added. In addition to this, Engoron also rejected claims by the Trump family that some of the alleged fraudulent conduct actually occurred outside of the statute of limitations permitted by law.

Ivanka argued that the charges against her should be dismissed, since she left the Trump Organization in 2017 to work full-time as a senior White House adviser, and the claims are therefore barred. She also added that she hadn’t personally falsified any business records, but Engoron dismissed it, saying she could still be held liable for being part of “continuing wrongdoing”.

New York Attorney General Letitia James reacts to the news

Naturally, James was thrilled with Engoron’s decision and shared his thoughts with her via a short statement obtained by The Washington Post. “Once again, Donald Trump’s attempts to evade the law have been defeated,” James said in the statement.

Once again Donald Trump’s attempts to evade the law have been defeated, https://t.co/VxwWkfXHPN

— Ron Mukerji (@Englodysiac) January 7, 2023

“We prosecuted Mr. Trump because we found he engaged in years of massive financial fraud to enrich himself and cheat the system,” she added. “Today’s ruling makes it clear that Donald Trump is not above the law and must be held accountable in court.”

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, reportedly said in a statement that Engoron’s decision would be appealed, which doesn’t really surprise us. The case is currently due to be heard in October later this year; and if it goes as planned, it would fall right in the middle of Trump’s final bid for president in the 2024 election, so he’ll likely be a bit preoccupied and not thrilled with the timing.

