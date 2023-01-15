Now it’s up to Shehbaz to take the vote of confidence: Imran Khan





PTI chief Imran Khan speaking to a private news channel on January 14, 2023. Twitter

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be tested by a vote of confidence in a tit-for-tat move similar to the one that he had faced himself as prime minister in April last year.

Speaking to a private news channel, Imran said Shehbaz had tested the PTI, so now the party would reverse the roles of prime minister.

He said he would give Shehbaz so much tension that the prime minister would have to take sleeping pills. But the president of the PTI did not reveal his plans.

Imran said they would dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly within a week of the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

The PTI President further said that the party would detail the details of the decision at a party meeting on Sunday and would carry out comprehensive planning not only for the vote of confidence but other plans as well.

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Alliance and the government do not understand that the times have changed.

Referring to the recent vote of confidence by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi, Imran Khan praised PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi for working hard at the last moment to achieve the required numbers.

He said ministers from Sindh had come with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to buy off PTI parliamentarians. Our deputies were also receiving calls from unknown numbers. They were told that Imran Khan would not come to power.

Imran said the establishment tried to break us. Where the establishment is, Punjab stands there. It has never happened that Punjab stands against the establishment. The real change came when Punjab stood against the establishment, he said.

He said Pervaiz Elahi’s sacrifice was much appreciated at the PTI. He said they were suggesting Pervaiz Elahi to merge his party with the PTI.

He said that in the next polls, only the PTI ticket would win, so it was also in the interest of the PMLQ.

He said it needed a strong government that could make tough decisions.

Imran said those who do political engineering; they unite the Muttahida Qaumi movement; ask the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP); bringing PPP to South Punjab; Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is backed by KP and Punjab MPs are urged to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) saying Imran Khan’s name has been crossed out.

He said Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s name had also been crossed out and the country had gone to dogs. He said Karachi was destroyed in an attempt to sabotage the PPP by creating the MQM. He said Nawab Akbar Bugtis’ name was crossed out and Balochistan has never been normal since then. You are destroying your own country by putting a cross on the name, he said.

He said Pakistan needs a stable government but engineering work is being done to bring about an unstable one.

Addressing the PDM government, he said such a helpless government cannot come, adding that it cannot unite until an order comes from GHQ. He said that the government cannot make a single decision and everyone is making money.

About the assassination attempt against him, Arshad Sharif murder case, Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill episodes, Imran said if you do this then your country and no judicial institution will move on this subject. Your courts do not protect your basic rights, so there is no difference between a banana republic and this [country].

He said that all state institutions will have to unite to deal with the current situation.

The head of the PTI said that the establishments and his interests are the same. If the country collapses like Sri Lanka or Egypt, it will be a loss for the establishment

He said that if our security was compromised like that of Sri Lanka and Egypt, then this country would break.

He said for reconciliation, they should tell Azam Swati that they have done wrong and apologize for it. They should tell me they tried to kill me and apologize. They should ask Shahbaz Gill. . . we are ready to forgive them.

He said that beating and threatening people is a negative role of the establishment, and in this way the country is becoming a banana republic. He said the establishment should play a positive role in establishing the rule of law.

The head of the PTI said he was not talking about institutions; he was talking about the individuals responsible for the situation.

He said the establishment should first apologize and then move on. He said they should do positive things instead of releasing deep fake videos.

He said these people have learned nothing from history, adding that this political engineering has destroyed the country. Imran advised them to think of the country, not of their small interests.

He said they should only hold free and fair elections.

He said no one has confidence in the current Election Commission of Pakistan. He said that the bad decisions of the ECP: have been rejected by the courts. He alleged that the ECP was working on an agenda.

Regarding the progress of the economy in PMLN governments in the past, Imran said that Ishaq Dar bankrupted the economy in 1999 and 2018. He said there was no increased exports under PMLN governments.

During today’s interview, Imran Khan claimed that former army chief General (ret’d) Qamar Javed Bajwa approached him through army officers to the extension, adding that he had never thought of extending the term of the former army chief.

The former prime minister further said that senior leaders of his party and two army officers convinced him to grant an extension to the former army chief.

They all convinced me for the extension, but the last convincing argument presented by an army officer was that General Bajwa said that the policy would start against Bajwa and that he would face difficulties if he was not not granted an extension, he noted.

Imran said he told the six witnesses that giving the then army chief an extension was against his instincts.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi said he would follow the Constitution if asked to vote the confidence of Prime Minister Shehbaz.

Arif Alvi said that the Constitution clearly mentions the way forward in such situations.

It’s speculation they (PTI) will ask [me to ask PM Shehbaz to take a confidence vote] and I will, he said. Whatever the Constitution says, that will be the way to go.

He said if the president thinks the legislature lacks confidence in the government, then he can ask for a vote of confidence.

