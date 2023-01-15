Major broadcasters to show Boris Johnson’s testimony as part of ‘coronavirus party’ inquiry





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s loyal group of supporters continue to believe he is the only politician with the box office appeal to redress the Conservative Party’s faltering fortunes, The Guardian reported.

Before he has any chance of planning a comeback, however, he’ll have to endure another box office encounter that represents his biggest hurdle.

In what will be a high-stakes spectacle, major broadcasters plan to air the full testimony of the former Prime Minister before Parliament’s Privileges Committee, which is examining whether he misled MPs about which parties breaking the law during the Covid pandemic.

So much sensitive evidence was submitted to the investigation that the observer was informed that it was kept in a “vault”. Only those with proper passes and reasons for access are allowed in and out. A source said some of the claims about the parties were “decidedly bizarre” and that new information would come to light.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s highly anticipated appearance – which may be one of the few public hearings – will take place later than originally scheduled due to the amount of material the committee has received. He is now expected to appear in front of cameras next month. This will be broadcast live on the Parliament TV feed, and Sky News has reportedly already decided to show its entire evidence session.

The stakes have been raised in recent weeks as Johnson has broken cover with a series of speeches and appearances, some designed to keep his supporters by his side and others to cash in since his departure – a process he has described to friends as putting “hay in the loft” before he could embark on a comeback.

Last week he recorded a £1million donation to his office from Christopher Harborne, a Thailand-based British businessman who previously donated millions of pounds to Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party. He and his family are also supported by the billionaire Bamford family, who have provided Johnson with two homes said to cost £10,000 each for the month.

The events that took place in Whitehall during the pandemic are already discussed ahead of the Privileges Committee review. Last week, Johnson was accused of joking at a going away party during lockdown that ‘it’s the furthest society party in the UK right now’. He repeatedly told MPs he was unaware the gatherings were breaking the Covid laws in place at the time.

A spokesperson for Johnson did not deny the comment, but said the then prime minister had ‘worked constantly’ to ensure the government was doing all it could to save lives and protect livelihoods during the pandemic.

Whatever happens during Johnson’s live questioning during the investigation, some MPs believe there is also a serious problem for Rishi Sunak regarding the parties’ investigation. MPs will have to vote on any sanctions against Johnson recommended by the cross-party committee. Although it was likely to be an unwhipped ‘free’ vote, some MPs said that in reality the Conservative Party would seek advice on how they should vote.

