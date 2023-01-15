Pakistan’s economy grinds to a halt as dollars dry up





Thousands of containers containing essential food items, raw materials and medical equipment have been held up at Pakistan’s port of Karachi as the country grapples with a desperate currency crisis.

A shortage of crucial dollars has prompted banks to refuse to issue new letters of credit to importers, hitting an economy already squeezed by runaway inflation and lackluster growth.

“I’ve been in the business for 40 years and I haven’t seen a worse time,” said Abdul Majeed, an official with the Pakistan Customs Officers Association.

He was speaking from an office near the port of Karachi, where shipping containers are stranded awaiting payment guarantees – filled with lenses, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic equipment and chemicals for Pakistani manufacturing industries.

“We have thousands of containers stuck at the port due to lack of dollars,” said Maqbool Ahmed Malik, president of the customs association, adding that operations had dropped by at least 50%.

State-owned banks’ foreign exchange reserves fell this week to less than $6 billion – the lowest in nearly nine years – with more than $8 billion in obligations due in the first quarter alone.

Reserves are sufficient to pay for about a month’s worth of imports, analysts say.

Pakistan’s economy has collapsed alongside a simmering political crisis, with the rupee falling and inflation at high levels for decades, while devastating floods and a severe energy shortage have added pressure .

The South Asian nation’s huge national debt – currently at $274 billion, or almost 90% of gross domestic product – and the endless efforts to pay it off make Pakistan particularly vulnerable to economic shocks.

– Tripping on a tightrope –

Islamabad is pinning its hopes on an IMF deal negotiated under Pakistan’s last leader Imran Khan, but the final payment has been pending since September.

The global lender is calling for the withdrawal of remaining subsidies on petroleum products and electricity aimed at helping the population of 220 million to meet the cost of living.

The story continues

This week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the IMF to give Pakistan some breathing room as it tackles the “nightmare” situation.

Zubair Gul, 40, a father of four and a day laborer in Karachi, said it had become “extremely difficult” to live on his earnings.

“I have to queue for two or three hours to buy subsidized flour, the usual prices are not affordable,” he told AFP.

For Shah Meer, an office worker, borrowing from relatives or using credit cards are the only ways out.

“A common man cannot afford to buy milk, sugar, pulses or any other necessities you name,” he said.

With elections slated for later this year, implementing – or campaigning for – the harsh IMF conditions would be political suicide, but Pakistan is unlikely to secure new credit without doing at least a few cuts.

On Thursday, the United Arab Emirates agreed to defer more than $2 billion owed to Pakistan and provide the country with an additional $1 billion loan, helping it avoid an immediate default.

Islamabad got some relief last week when donors pledged more than $9 billion to help recovery efforts after devastating monsoon floods left nearly a third of the country under water all year last.

But that money, even when it arrives, won’t help the current currency crisis, so Sharif continues to pressure his allies – including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Beijing – who have invested billions under the China-Pakistan economic corridor project.

– Getting out of the debt trap –

The forex crisis has compounded the woes of textile manufacturers, who are responsible for around 60% of Pakistan’s exports.

They have suffered from energy shortages in the country, damage to cotton crops during floods and a recent tax hike.

The combined unrest has led to the temporary shutdown of around 30% of power in the city of Faisalabad, the center of the textile industry, with the rest working alternate days, said Labor Movement union leader Baba Latif Ansari Qaumi. .

“More than 150,000 workers who came from the surrounding villages to work here have had to leave for lack of work in recent weeks. Others are staying at home hoping that the situation will improve,” he told AFP.

Some factories have complained of a backlog of imported raw materials such as dyes, buttons, zippers and spare parts for machines stranded at Karachi port.

Abdul Rauf, an importer of grains and pulses, said he had only 25 days left of stock and that without the release of dollars there would be a “huge shortage” during the holy month of Ramadan, which begins in March.

“I have never witnessed a situation where people are so worried,” he told AFP.

ak-kf/fox/ecl/axn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/pakistans-economy-grinding-halt-dollars-030129422.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos