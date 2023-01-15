KUR is President Jokowi’s main loan, BPKP Records Achievement of 97.95%





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – The Financial Monitoring and Development Agency (BPKP) has noted that the realization of People’s Enterprise Credit (KUR), which is one of President Joko Widodo’s pillars to boost people’s economy throughout 2022 , has not yet reached the goal. Sally Salamah, Head of Steering Committee of KUR Oversight Forum and Deputy Head of BPKP for State Accountants, explained that the achievement of KUR distribution throughout 2022 is at the level of 97.95% or 365.5 trillion rupees against the target of 373.17 rupees. trillion. Even though it did not reach the target, the distribution amount of KUR itself has continued to increase over the past 5 years, namely IDR 120.3 trillion in 2018. “From the period 2022 alone, we can see that the numbers are very important and have a huge impact on the economic growth of our country,” Sally said in the agenda of the Implementation Monitoring Forum. implementation of KUR 2023 which appeared on the BPKP website quoted on Sunday (1/15/2023). For this reason, he said his party is formulating a strategy for supervising the distribution of KURs in 2023 focusing on planning the accountability of KURs, preparing KUR supervision plans, and monitoring compliance, potential frauds, impediments and hurdles. In the future, it is hoped that the supervision carried out by the BPKP will provide recommendations and suggestions for improving the KUR implementation policy, especially with regard to the graduation target and the target of new debtors. KUR. Moreover, the government has set an increase in the distribution target of KUR to IDR 470 trillion this year and in 2024 the achievement target of KUR is increased to IDR 585 trillion. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had indeed warned financial services institutions, especially banks, to incentivize MSME lending to 30% in order to accelerate MSME access to banking services. “I asked the bank that the figure I conveyed a few years ago of 30% for MSMEs can really continue to be increased”, concluded Jokowi, in his speech on Monday (19/12/2022 ). Jokowi said MSME access, which incidentally is a driver of national economic resilience, access to finance for new banking institutions is around 20%. Check out other news and articles on Google News Watch the video below:

