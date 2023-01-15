Biden lawsuit risk, Trump documents differ due to cooperation





Two presidents. Two slices of classified documents. Two investigations by special advocates. But the similarities in cases between President Biden and President Trump seem to take on a sharp divide when it comes to important elements of the law prohibiting the mishandling of state secrets.

Biden has been under fire over revelations that since November his staff have alerted authorities to classified documents found both in an office he used after his tenure as vice president, as well as in two locations in his office. Delaware home.

The situation drew comparisons to the investigation into Trump, whose Florida home was raided after he failed to fully comply with repeated demands for the return of presidential records, including some 300 classified documents that were eventually recovered.

Like Trump, the Biden saga could involve the Espionage Act, which prohibits the willful possession of national defense information. But prosecution under the law, which requires proof of intent, is less likely when a subject notifies and cooperates with authorities.

“Once we told him he had [classified documents], what happened next ? And that’s the big, big, big, big distinction here,” said Kel McClanahan, executive director of National Security Counselors, a nonprofit law firm specializing in national security law.

“As soon as they can prove that you know you have the documents, what happens next? Donald Trump fights you, and fights you, and fights you, and fights you and ultimately has to be wanted by the FBI. Joe Biden immediately flips them over and lets you know he has things you didn’t even know were missing.

Many currently known facts about the case were relayed by Attorney General Merrick Garland when he announced the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Hur, a former US attorney appointed by Trump, to oversee the case. Garland noted that Biden’s team initially notified the National Archives of the discovery on Nov. 2, finding additional material on Dec. 20 and Thursday.

In response to Hur’s nomination, Biden’s team appeared to call for the need to show the documents were intentionally deleted or retained.

“As the President said, he takes classified information and documents seriously, and as we said, we cooperated from the moment we informed the Archives that a small number of documents had been found. , and we will continue to cooperate,” Richard Sauber, special adviser to the president, said in a statement.

“We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the president and his attorneys acted quickly upon discovery of this error,” he continued.

Experts say the case doesn’t just come down to whether the documents were intentionally deleted, but also whether they were intentionally retained.

“Intent completely matters and is the significant difference in both cases. Specifically [it’s] no intention of taking the documents home or anywhere else – although that would certainly be a factor – it is really the intention to keep the documents after being asked to have them returned, ”said Mark Zaid, a lawyer specializing in national security law.

Securing classified documents deleted during the Trump transition has proven to be a more complex task for authorities.

The Archives requested the missing presidential records just months after Trump left office, but did not finally receive them until nearly a year after Biden was inaugurated. Spotting classified documents among the installment, the Archives referred the case to the Department of Justice (DOJ), which launched its own investigation. After back-and-forth correspondence, the department issued a subpoena for the records, asking Trump’s legal team to certify that all classified documents had been returned after receiving additional records with such marks.

After obtaining evidence that other classified documents may be on the property, the FBI obtained a search warrant, recovering approximately 100 other documents from Mar-a-Lago.

These details, along with apparent efforts to move the materials inside the property while engaging with law enforcement, resulted in the Espionage Act being included in the search warrant. , as well as a law for obstruction of justice.

A federal judge has since ordered Trump’s team to search his other properties for records with classified marks.

Besides the 300 classified files, more than 10,000 presidential files were also recovered from Mar-a-Lago.

It’s unclear how many classified files have been uncovered since Biden’s time as vice president. The first batch found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement reportedly includes about 10 documents, but the White House said only a “small number” were found between the center and Biden’s home.

It’s not entirely uncommon for “spills” – when classified documents are accidentally deleted by federal employees – to occur. However, these issues are typically handled administratively for current government employees, with serious consequences at stake, especially beyond the first incident.

“They could be suspended for a period of time or given a warning or ultimately lose their security clearance and their job,” Zaid said.

“You could ruin your career – what’s left of it – in such a case. It is not without consequence. It’s just not criminalized,” he added.

But when former officials point out a misplaced document, the matter is left to the DOJ, which must balance prosecution decisions with a desire to encourage those with records to come forward and return them.

“Inadvertence is legally significant because if it were truly inadvertent, the elements of a charge under the Espionage Act would not be met – the voluntariness requirement. But it’s also a matter of DOJ precedent and deciding which cases make sense to prosecute and which don’t. Looking at this precedent, the DOJ has never prosecuted anyone for inadvertently taking a classified document home,” said Brian Greer, a former CIA attorney.

Greer pointed out that it’s not a “free get out of jail card” on its own, but with “a borderline case like this” it could be a determining factor.

“The DOJ wants to deter bad behavior and encourage good behavior as a policy. And if someone is engaging in good behavior, which here means reporting it early, they will be more reluctant to sue, because otherwise it creates a deterrent to reporting – especially in cases where the retention was inadvertent.

For now, the special advocates will continue their investigation into Trump and Biden, with no word on when either will come to a conclusion.

While Hur will oversee a narrower case, Special Counsel Jack Smith is overseeing the Mar-a-Lago investigation alongside the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation, named shortly after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy.

Zaid said the dual appointments are designed to provide fairness and independence for both men.

“It’s important to make sure that … Biden and Trump are treated equally. This is what the appointment of the special adviser seeks to achieve,” he said.

“Where the facts go – it wouldn’t surprise me if it led somewhere else, but that doesn’t mean the proceedings weren’t handled in the same way.”

