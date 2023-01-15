Don’t get comfortable, the cross-border political honeymoon won’t last long

HOW times change but things always seem to stay the same.

The photo of Rishi Sunak and Nicola Sturgeon beaming for the camera at their private tete-a-tete at an Inverness hotel was a pleasant change from the recent glumbucket expressions we’ve been presented with when PM meets FM.

One need only recall the negative vibe between Sturgeon and Theresa May followed by the SNP leader’s dismissive body language towards Boris Johnson on the steps of Bute House to conclude that relations between Edinburgh and London could not get any worse.

But then, of course, they did; thanks to the tragic interlude of Liz Truss, who didn’t even bother to meet Sturgeon during his calamitous 44-day premiership. Much, no doubt, to FM’s eternal relief.

What was noticeable in previous PM-FM encounters was how Sturgeon always deftly controlled the narrative with a proactive approach, making himself available for a series of media interviews, while number 10 n managed only to issue the most bland statement. Which invariably meant that the headlines for the following days were about FM and not Cameron, May or Johnson.

This time, however, was different. It seems Whitehall has finally learned its lesson and didn’t want the traditional Bute House handover event, which always gives the terrible impression that the Prime Minister looks like an arrogant viceroy visiting a British colony; only minus the feathered hat.

On Thursday, things were well organized; Sunak needed to be in control. They were told the private, informal working dinner had been hosted by Downing St with just 24 hours notice.

The only image to emerge came from number 10 and was quickly posted to the PMs Flickr account while Sunak took to Twitter to say how he had discussed the common challenges facing the two party leaders, describing the meeting as very constructive.

Unusually, Sturgeon managed only the briefest of post-match interviews, noting how thoroughly constructive and cordial the meeting had been before fading into the gloom of the Highlands.

However, sources have revealed how, behind those closed doors, the Prime Minister and the FM did indeed have a robust exchange on Scottish independence. What else? Sturgeon also took Sunak to task over his minimum service level bill, chastising him for pouring fuel on wage disputes by stripping workers’ rights.

Other topics discussed included the economy, of course, and the controversy over the Gender Recognition Bill.

The day after dinner there was another public display of collective positivity with the official joint announcement of the two new Green Freeports in Inverness and Cromarty Firth and in the Firth of Forth.

But, obviously, no press conference. The two leaders had good reason not to organize one given the other controversies circulating; the issue of freeports would simply have been lost in the media barrage on Indyref2, anti-strike legislation and gender recognition. They didn’t want all the positivity to turn into negativity.

Backed by £52 million in UK government funding, the new freeport sites are expected to unlock almost £11 billion in investment, creating a not insignificant 75,000 new highly skilled jobs.

No wonder John Swinney, the FM deputy, said it was a landmark achievement. From Sunaks’ perspective, it was a golden example of collaborative unionism.

Michael Gove, the Prime Ministers’ spokesman on Scotland and an avowed supporter of hugging your friends but even closer enemies, is said to have laughed over his cup of Earl Grey.

And yet, for all the bonhomie, normal hostile relations are likely to soon return with a bang as the Prime Minister decides whether or not to block the Holyrood Gender Reform Bill.

The hand of Alister Jack, the Scottish secretary, looks set to sign an order invoking Section 35 of the Scottish Act 1998, which would prevent royal assent from being given to legislation in the Scottish Parliament.

During his visit to the Highlands, Sunak did not engage on the subject, saying only that it was a sensitive issue and that there could be impacts across the UK that we must be aware.

It seems very likely that another almighty constitutional dispute will break out and that our dear friends at the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom will once again be called upon to make a decision. If he were to go against Holyrood, the political atmosphere ahead of the 2024 poll would become much more unpleasant.

To add to the political drama, these tensions on different fronts are mounting for Sturgeon and Sunak. Notably, of course, with the prospect of further public sector strikes north and south of the border.

Yesterday the SNP NEC ruled the party would reverse its leaders’ bold statement in June when it insisted the next general election would become a de facto referendum. No ifs, no buts.

Since then, some nationalist minds have grown increasingly worried about the very high-risk strategy, and a March conference has been called to settle the matter. Stephen Flynn, who ousted Ian Blackford as party leader at Westminster, made clear it would be presumptuous to assume what party members would decide.

Now the conference will have two options for a de facto ballot: Westminster 2024 or Holyrood 2026.

Scottish Conservative MP Murdo Fraser argued that if the conference abandoned Sturgeons’ original general election plan, it would be a complete humiliation for her.

The start of the coming week will see attention turn to pressure from the Sunaks as MPs debate government strikes and online safety bills. And then her possible decision from Whitehalls on the Gender Bill will come in a statement to MPs from Jack on Wednesday.

On one level at least, it has been refreshing to see how the PM and FM can be civil to each other and even cooperate when good governance requires it.

However, chances are that this cross-border political honeymoon won’t last very long, especially as this general election looms on the horizon, promising a series of deadly encounters.

But let’s be kind to ourselves and enjoy cordial relationships while they last; even if it’s just for another 72 hours.