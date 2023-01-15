Japanese Prime Minister pledges to present his vision of a world without nuclear weapons to the G-7







Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a press conference in Washington on January 14, 2023. (Kyodo) WASHINGTON (Kyodo) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Saturday to present his vision for a world without nuclear weapons at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May, amid fears that Russia could use an atomic device against Ukraine in the current war. Kishida’s remarks came after he held talks with his French, Italian, British, Canadian and American counterparts earlier this week during a week-long trip to five of the G-7 countries in Europe and North America. North as the rally approaches in western Japan City. The world should ‘not shine a light on history’ in which no nuclear weapons have been used for the past 77 years, Kishida, elected in a Hiroshima constituency, told a press conference in Washington. He added that the G-7 will confirm its commitment to upholding “the international order based on the rule of law” at the next summit in the city devastated by a US atomic bombing in August 1945. On Friday, Kishida met with US President Joe Biden in Washington. The two leaders agreed that Japan and the United States would deepen their security ties and join together to secure semiconductor supply chains to counter China’s economic clout in the region. Tokyo and Washington “will try to strengthen the bilateral alliance and enhance cooperation in areas ranging from economy to technology,” Kishida said. He stressed that “semiconductors are key materials for economic security,” adding that Japan will review its approach to the issue alongside allies including the United States, keeping an eye on rising China in the Indo-Pacific region. Kishida, however, did not say whether Japan would impose export controls on semiconductors against China, a move recently implemented by the United States. Regarding Japan’s relations with its neighbours, Kishida said he had no clear plan so far to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the G-7 summit, while s pledging to maintain communication with South Korea with the aim of improving relations. Tokyo is at odds with Beijing over Taiwan. Relations between Japan and South Korea, meanwhile, have reached their worst level in decades under President Yoon Suk Yeol’s predecessor, Moon Jae In, largely over a labor dispute over time. of war. Kishida said Japan will aim to establish “constructive and stable” ties with China, but will also continue to urge the country’s leaders to “take responsible action” as an Asian power. Communist-ruled China and self-governing democratic Taiwan have been governed separately since their separation in 1949 following a civil war. Beijing sees the island as a renegade province to be reunited with the mainland, by force if necessary. Kishida and Biden agreed on Friday to develop Japan’s defense capabilities, reaffirming the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. In December, Japan decided to nearly double its defense spending over the next five years and acquire enemy base-strike capabilities to deter attacks on its territory, in the face of growing military threats from neighbors such as China. . The Kishida administration plans to raise taxes to fund measures for Japan’s major shift in its defense policy under the Constitution renouncing war, which has increased public distrust of its government. “I would like to explain to the public in detail through parliamentary debates with opposition parties” the tax hikes, Kishida said.

