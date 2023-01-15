Analysis: Documents probe Biden’s jurisdictional claims





WASHINGTON (AP) Joe Biden has offered himself to Americans as a president they wouldn’t have to think about after his predecessor’s uproar. But an excruciating week of clumsy revelations and the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at his Delaware home and an old office from his time as vice president are beginning to strain his claim to competence. .

The surprise revelations that, on at least four different occasions, Bidens’ lawyers found classified documents and improperly stored official documents touched on the turmoil surrounding Donald Trump’s presidency, a four-year ruckus from which Biden attempted to move the country. In the latest development, the White House acknowledged on Saturday that Bidens’ lawyers found even more such documents at the home than previously known.

It’s embarrassing for Biden, and selecting a special advocate to investigate possible wrongdoing in this case exposes the president to a new self-inflicted risk.

Further, it complicates the Justice Department’s calculation of whether to bring charges against Trump for his handling of classified documents, gives new ammunition to newly empowered House Republicans eager to launch investigations, and undermines a plank. central to Bidens’ pitch to voters just as he seeks to launch a re-election bid in the coming months.

It just won’t be that exhausting, former President Barack Obama promised a Biden presidency in the final days of the 2020 campaign, adding that voters won’t have to think about the crazy things and that’s worth a lot.

The Biden case is markedly different from Trump’s mishandling of classified documents and official documents, including because the Bidens team willingly turned them over to federal authorities when they were discovered. Still, it caused private frustration among Biden allies and some advisers because the president and his team, as advertised, were supposed to be better than that.

The White House’s current explanation, offered by attorney Richard Sauber, is that the special advocates’ investigation will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced along with the nation’s secrets.

Biden apparently ignored or forgot a cardinal rule in politics: check your closet for skeletons before complaining about anyone else. His public criticisms of Trump’s irresponsible handling of classified documents, however different the circumstances, are now coming back to haunt him.

Biden allies say the packing of his office as vice president happened quickly. Biden aimed to run the tape on his eight years with Obama even as his aides worked to close his office before Trump’s inauguration at noon on January 20, 2017.

But that explanation, said Richard Painter, the George W. Bush administration’s top ethics official, suggests incredibly negligent and truly shocking behavior.

Painter said that while Biden would likely avoid the criminal issues that threaten Trump because there is no sense so far that Biden intentionally mishandled classified records, it still warranted investigation.

You never just pack things up and take them out of there, Painter said. He said aides and attorneys are expected to carefully screen official documents that are the property of the National Archives and personal documents that may be deleted.

Not to mention the classified documents that bear these distinctive marks, Painter said. It’s still very worrying. This is a serious attack on national security.

Beyond all that, the piecemeal way in which word of the findings became public more than two months after the discovery of the first batch of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center in Washington has puzzled crisis management experts.

The White House cannot allow itself to be seen as hiding information or being bled to death by investigators or other leakers, said Adam Goldberg, who served as associate special adviser to President Bill Clinton from 1996 to 1999.

It wasn’t until Monday that the White House confirmed that classified documents had been found in Bidens’ former office on Nov. 2, days before the midterm elections. Even then, this acknowledgment came only in response to requests for information.

It wasn’t until Thursday that Biden’s lawyers acknowledged the Dec. 20 discovery of documents in the garage of Bidens’ home in Wilmington, Delaware, and informed the Justice Department that another classified file had been found. the day before in the Bidens home library.

If there’s more bad news, they better be the ones to broadcast it and release it all at once, Goldberg said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that Americans could assume there were no more classified documents or improperly stored government records after Bidens’ personal attorneys conducted a last search that ended on Wednesday evening.

She repeatedly deflected questions about public disclosures from the White House, insisting the Presidents’ team was handling the matter the right way by deferring to the Justice Department.

A statement from Sauber on Saturday about the latest discovery of classified documents in Delaware did not explain why the White House waited two days to provide an updated accounting.

If Bidens White House is to get his message back on track after a week of missteps and unforced errors, Trump’s problems go far beyond mere competence.

On the political front, assuming the White House is successful in its communications, I’m not worried about the political fallout, Goldberg said. With Trump, competence was not the issue, willful misconduct was. While Republicans will try to muddy the waters, there’s such a big difference between Biden finding out and leaking it on his own and Trump’s stonewalling and lying.

