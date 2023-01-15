Environmentalists slam Indonesian-Malaysian engagement on palm oil amid deforestation issues





JAKARTA Environmentalists have criticized Indonesia and Malaysia’s commitment to fight palm oil discrimination, saying it calls into question the country’s commitment to halt deforestation. Last Monday, Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s largest palm oil producers, agreed to cooperate to develop the palm oil market and fight what they call discrimination against of this product. Environmentalists fear the deal will undermine the two countries’ efforts to tackle deforestation. (Indonesian President Joko Widodo) did not explicitly mention the latest European Union regulations, but we suspect that is what he meant, as there are similar accusations from other officials. Indonesians, Greenpeace Indonesia Global Forestry Campaign Leader Kiki Taufik said last Wednesday. The EU is seeking to phase out its use of palm oil in fuels by 2030. In December it passed a law requiring companies to demonstrate that goods imported into the bloc, including palm oil products palm oil, have not contributed to deforestation. Widodo voiced his disapproval of the policy at the ASEAN-EU summit in Brussels in December, saying its inflexible approach would hurt Indonesia’s development. Mr Kiki said the EU deforestation regulation should not be seen as discriminatory but rather as an opportunity to advance the global commitment to reduce deforestation through transparency and sustainability. He said EU regulations would only be a threat if Indonesia and Malaysia failed to commit to stopping deforestation resulting from palm oil development. However, the statement combating palm oil discrimination may indicate that the two countries are still considering letting deforestation happen, Kiki said. He added that Indonesia already has its own commitments to stop deforestation, such as the moratorium on the development of primary forests and the goal of net sinks in forest and land use by 2030. Madani Foundation executive director Nadia Hadad stressed that the EU deforestation regulation does not target palm oil, as other products such as soybeans would also be affected. She said while palm oil was often compared to rapeseed oil and sunflower oil produced by European countries, farms for the latter crops had not caused deforestation. The new EU regulation should have been seen as an opportunity for Indonesia to improve palm oil governance and meet Indonesia’s climate commitments, Nadia said on Thursday. Instead of complaining about alleged discrimination, she said, Indonesia should have demanded a more equal partnership with the EU to help it achieve a sustainable, deforestation-free palm oil industry. .

