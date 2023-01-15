Prime Minister Modi leaves the Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reported train 20833/20834 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express via video conference from New Delhi. It will also be the first blue and white colored train connecting two Telugu speaking states – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the Vande Bharat express will greatly benefit pilgrims and tourists. The Prime Minister also highlighted the speed of the ongoing work on the Vande Bharat trains. Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan were present at Secunderabad Railway Station during the inauguration ceremony. Inaugural race The train will carry schoolchildren on its inaugural run today. Meanwhile, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw arrived in Telangana on Saturday evening and proceeded to Secunderabad railway station for briefing ahead of the inauguration ceremony. The railway minister also bought millets from the One Station One Product outlet at the station. Also Read: Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: Check Schedule, Distance and Features It will be the 8th semi-rapid train in the country and the second train in South India. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger equipment. The train will reduce travel time to cover a distance of 699 km from an average of 12 hours to 8 hours and 30 minutes. The train is capable of reaching a top speed of 160 km/h. During the journey between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, the train will make regular stops at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada Junction, Khammam and Warangal. The train will run six days a week except Sundays. The Vande Bharat train consists of 14 AC Chair Cars and two Executive AC Chair Cars with a capacity of 1,128 passengers. The ticket reservation process has already started. One must visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) or via the Internet. The train has world-class features like better ride comfort, Divyangjan user-friendly reclining ergonomic seats, Kavach-enabled safety, automatic doors with retractable running boards. The train also has 360 degree rotating seats and an infotainment system. Also Read: 20833/20834 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Ticket Booking Start, Check Fare, Seats and Other Details Other Vande Bharat trains in India Currently seven Vande Bharat trains are operating in the country – New Delhi Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, New Delhi Varanasi, Gandhinagar Capital Ahmedabad Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura New Delhi, Mysuru Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur Bilaspur, Howrah New Jalpaiguri.

