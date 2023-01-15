Pakistani President Arif Alvi to ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for vote of confidence: Imran Khan





Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said President Arif Alvi will soon ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to face a vote of confidence, as he steps up efforts to pressure the government for snap polls.

“Shehbaz Sharif tested us in Punjab and now it’s his turn to prove whether or not he enjoys a majority in the National Assembly,” Khan remarked during a media interaction here and also in an interview on Hum News TV on Saturday.

“In the first, Shehbaz will be tested for a vote of confidence…and later we have other plans for him,” Pakistan’s President Tehreek-ie-Insaf said, citing differences in the federal coalition under Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement. (MQM-P) threatened to resign over the issue of local body polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

President Alvi belongs to Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the federal coalition survives with a slim majority. The MQM-P has seven members in the National Assembly, if it decides to resign, the Shehbaz government will not be able to survive.

Khan has already said he would sacrifice the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies to push the federal government to announce snap polls. Khan says only new polls can pull the country out of economic crisis.

The federal government, however, insists that a general election will be held after the end of the government’s term in August.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly in Pakistan was automatically dissolved on Saturday after provincial governor Balighur Rehman refused to sign the summary sent by Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to dissolve the provincial legislature.

Elahi, a joint candidate of deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the PML-Q, signed the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly hours after successfully securing a vote of confidence.

Imran Khan said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would also be dissolved in a few days.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year by a vote of no confidence.

Meanwhile, PML-N Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif chaired a party meeting in Lahore on Saturday evening via video link from London where he has lived in self-exile since November 2019.

“Nawaz Sharif ordered party leaders and workers to start preparations for the elections in Punjab. He also asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to form a parliamentary council for the allocation of tickets,” the spokesman said. PMLN and Federal Minister of Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb.

