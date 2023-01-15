In the hands of Jokowi, RI can be flooded with dollars, rented here and there

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially revised the rules regarding Export Earnings (DHE) as stipulated in Government Regulation (PP) Number 1 of 2019. This change is aimed at increasing the country’s foreign exchange reserves as up to now Indonesia’s export performance has been positive. growth.

The decision to oblige exporters to store their export earnings in the domestic market has also been welcomed by various parties, including market participants and economists.

PT Bank Central Asia (BCA) Tbk Chief Economist David Sumual said the move was a step forward in the management of DHE.

“It means it’s a step forward, so it can later increase liquidity in domestic currencies,” David told CNBC Indonesia as quoted on Saturday (1/14/2023).

David pointed out the positive impact of the regulatory review, that there will be regulations relating to how long exporters have to park their dollars in the country or the expansion of the industrial sector, apart from the extractive industry. So that he will increase the coffers of dollars in the country.

“At the end of the day, we hope that liquidity will increase. For interest rates on funds to also decrease and that is very good for the real sector,” David said.

“So far, for our foreign currency lending, foreign currency lending has also increased a lot recently, so this strong demand for foreign currency will also affect the exchange rate ultimately,” he said.

However, David recalled that this regulatory plan must also be accompanied by an increase in financial instruments, particularly in the form of currencies. So that the foreign currencies that are parked can bring more added value to the national economy.

“It has to be used optimally, including the export results, and that will also help the economy, because according to the BI data, it does not fully enter the country, yes the export results. So it fluctuates, yes, according to them 70-80% but not all,” David said.

He felt that the biggest weakness in the exchange management of past export earnings was the provisions that focused only on recording them. This means that it does not come to its use.

“It’s the weakness of the old rules, only the record. If possible, stay longer in the country, although there are even more extreme countries like Malaysia that need to be converted,” he said. he declares.

On the other hand, Bank Indonesia (BI) also expressed its support for this decision. However, Executive Director of BI’s Communications Department, Erwin Haryono, warned that this arrangement needs to be made as clear as possible in the future to avoid multiple interpretations among business players, especially investors.

“In general, BI certainly supports strengthening the external resilience of the Indonesian economy. It’s just that in the further implementation, care must be taken not to be interpreted as a misunderstanding,” he said. .

BI’s fears are justified, the article of law (UU) that regulates foreign exchange matters, Indonesia still adheres to free foreign exchange, not the other way around, namely foreign exchange controls.

As is known, this decision caused the rupee to strengthen. At the start of trading on Wednesday (12/1), the value of the rupee fluctuated.

But entering in the middle of the day, the rupee immediately strengthened strongly. The rupiah then closed at IDR 15,480/US$, strengthening by 0.58%. With this strengthening, the rupee has become the best currency in Asia.

