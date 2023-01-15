Politics
In the hands of Jokowi, RI can be flooded with dollars, rented here and there
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially revised the rules regarding Export Earnings (DHE) as stipulated in Government Regulation (PP) Number 1 of 2019. This change is aimed at increasing the country’s foreign exchange reserves as up to now Indonesia’s export performance has been positive. growth.
The decision to oblige exporters to store their export earnings in the domestic market has also been welcomed by various parties, including market participants and economists.
PT Bank Central Asia (BCA) Tbk Chief Economist David Sumual said the move was a step forward in the management of DHE.
“It means it’s a step forward, so it can later increase liquidity in domestic currencies,” David told CNBC Indonesia as quoted on Saturday (1/14/2023).
David pointed out the positive impact of the regulatory review, that there will be regulations relating to how long exporters have to park their dollars in the country or the expansion of the industrial sector, apart from the extractive industry. So that he will increase the coffers of dollars in the country.
“At the end of the day, we hope that liquidity will increase. For interest rates on funds to also decrease and that is very good for the real sector,” David said.
“So far, for our foreign currency lending, foreign currency lending has also increased a lot recently, so this strong demand for foreign currency will also affect the exchange rate ultimately,” he said.
However, David recalled that this regulatory plan must also be accompanied by an increase in financial instruments, particularly in the form of currencies. So that the foreign currencies that are parked can bring more added value to the national economy.
“It has to be used optimally, including the export results, and that will also help the economy, because according to the BI data, it does not fully enter the country, yes the export results. So it fluctuates, yes, according to them 70-80% but not all,” David said.
He felt that the biggest weakness in the exchange management of past export earnings was the provisions that focused only on recording them. This means that it does not come to its use.
“It’s the weakness of the old rules, only the record. If possible, stay longer in the country, although there are even more extreme countries like Malaysia that need to be converted,” he said. he declares.
On the other hand, Bank Indonesia (BI) also expressed its support for this decision. However, Executive Director of BI’s Communications Department, Erwin Haryono, warned that this arrangement needs to be made as clear as possible in the future to avoid multiple interpretations among business players, especially investors.
“In general, BI certainly supports strengthening the external resilience of the Indonesian economy. It’s just that in the further implementation, care must be taken not to be interpreted as a misunderstanding,” he said. .
BI’s fears are justified, the article of law (UU) that regulates foreign exchange matters, Indonesia still adheres to free foreign exchange, not the other way around, namely foreign exchange controls.
As is known, this decision caused the rupee to strengthen. At the start of trading on Wednesday (12/1), the value of the rupee fluctuated.
But entering in the middle of the day, the rupee immediately strengthened strongly. The rupiah then closed at IDR 15,480/US$, strengthening by 0.58%. With this strengthening, the rupee has become the best currency in Asia.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
next article
To listen! Here’s an economist’s advice to make the US dollar feel at home in RI
(dce)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230114164835-4-405447/di-tangan-jokowi-ri-bisa-kebanjiran-dolar-dipuji-sana-sini
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 7 Bollywood classics that were remade in the south; Amitabh Bachchans Donation to Sunny Deols Ghayal
- In the hands of Jokowi, RI can be flooded with dollars, rented here and there
- Lawrence C. Hockey, 87, of Clayton
- Louis Vuitton collaborates with Kidsuper’s Colm Dillane for Fall/Winter 2023
- 281 billion reasons why you might regret not buying Apple stock
- Imran Khan refuses to meet party ‘defectors’
- PM Modi greets people in Pongal, Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti
- Emerging Tech Startup Key to India’s Future Economy: MoS Jitendra Singh
- How to watch, release date, which players are playing, episode guide
- Prisma Photonics monitors over 1,000 km of Israel’s state-owned power grid
- UK sends heavy tanks to Ukraine | Russo-Ukrainian War News
- Vaani Kapoor’s springtime love letter is wrapped in a red floral dress