Turkey mulls snap elections on May 14 after hint from President Erdogan





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan again hinted that the elections would be brought forward in May from the date originally scheduled for June, leaving the country’s political opposition less than five months to nominate a candidate. In 2023 we will reach the path opened by the late Menderes on May 14, 1950, saying enough, the people have their say, Erdogan said during his speech. Former Turkish Prime Minister Adnan Menderes, who was overthrown in a military coup in 1960 before being executed, is often cited by Erdogan as an inspiration. The president’s comments were interpreted as teasing a new date for the election. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Last week, Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for nearly two decades and faces an electoral battle amid a cost-of-living crisis, also signaled the possibility of elections being held before June. We have five months, no stoppage for five months, he said. A similar date was floated by the opposition following Erdogans’ remarks on Saturday. It looks like the elections will be held on May 14, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said in a TV interview. Turkey’s opposition alliance has yet to announce a common candidate, but Kilicdaroglu has repeatedly suggested he is ready to stand for election. Erdogan has not said publicly why he might want the elections to be held earlier. Just a year ago his political fortunes seemed to be waning, but the war in Ukraine, government handouts to households and small businesses and a failing opposition have tightened his grip on power. The president must win more than 50% of the vote for a presidential victory in the first round, in order to avoid a second round two weeks later. The May 14 date would avoid Eid holidays and school vacations, making strong turnout more likely. Read more: Eyeing elections, Turkey’s Erdogan gambles on diplomatic gains

