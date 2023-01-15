Johnson had a cousin guarantor of an 800,000 credit facility while PM

Boris Johnson used a distant millionaire relative to vouch for an £800,000 credit facility while he was in Downing Street, a report has claimed.

A spokesman for the former Tory leader, when asked about the report, said all of Mr Johnson’s finances are and have been properly reported.

He said advice was sought from UK government officials and ethics advisers before personal arrangements were made.

According to the Sunday Times, Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, believed to be worth $50million, agreed to vouch for a credit facility for the then Prime Minister.

According to the report, Mr Blyth is a friend of Mr Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson. Their mothers were said to be cousins.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie reportedly vacationed at a property owned by Sam Blyth in the Dominican Republic (Justin Tallis/PA)

The credit would be available from February 2021 to help with Mr Johnson’s day-to-day expenses.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman stressed that he had not taken out a loan from Sam Blyth.

The newspaper said he needed the financial provision despite earning £164,000 as Prime Minister, with an unnamed source quoted as saying Mr Johnson was on the verge of bankruptcy and the it was feared that he would not be able to pay his own annual tax bill.

Before entering Downing Street he was paid £275,000 a year for writing a weekly column for the Daily Telegraph money which dried up on entering No 10.

Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie are also said to have used property in the Dominican Republic owned by Mr Blyth, suggesting it was where he vacationed when Liz Truss, his successor, was ousted from Downing Street.

Mr Blyth would advertise the Caribbean holiday villa at 4,100 per night.

The Sunday Times said the use of Mr Blyth as a surety had been approved by the Cabinet Office’s property and ethics team on the condition that there was no conflict of interest, no risk of conflict of interest and no risk even of the perception of such a conflict.

The report says Mr Blyth was considered, between late 2020 and early 2021, when guarantor arrangements were put in place for a post as chief executive of the British Council, a non-departmental public body.

The story continues

Stanley Johnson and millionaire Sam Blyth are said to be friends, as well as being cousins ​​(Jacob King/PA)

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip did not help or know Mr Blyth was being considered for the British Council role.

The report says Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and Prime Minister’s then-independent ethics adviser Lord Geidt were also unaware.

The council eventually decided against hiring Mr Blyth, the Sunday Times said.

In a statement, Mr Johnsons spokesperson said: “It is totally untrue that Boris Johnson assisted in any way, or was even aware of, any formal or informal bid by Sam Blyth to take up a any position within the British Council, and neither was anyone from No 10 who acted on his behalf.

As far as he knows, no one at No. 10 knew about this alleged candidacy or did anything to advance it.

The spokesman added: All of Boris Johnson’s financial interests are and have been properly declared.

Boris Johnson has sought advice from the Cabinet Secretary, the Independent Advisor on Ministerial Interests and the Property and Ethics team.

He followed their advice in full, as confirmed by the Cabinet Office.