Politics
The schizophrenic year of world economies begins in China
Depending on who you talk to, 2023 will either be a global boom year or a bumpy slide into recession.
The problem, of course, is that both sides can present a strong argument to support each view. Yet there is a common thread running through these schizophrenic outlets: China.
If you think global growth is about to pick up speed, chances are you’re buying into post-zero-Covid reopening boom narrative. If fears of a downturn color your view, you’re probably concerned that a Covid-related disaster threatens to destroy Asia’s largest economy and global markets.
Somewhere in between? Then you may be among those who fear that explosive demand from the continent will cause global inflation to skyrocket and asset values to plummet, a negative feedback loop that no one wants.
It would help if communication was a thing for Communist Party leader Xi Jinping. This is certainly not the case. China’s staggeringly low Covid death figures are a reminder that even the most connected investors and geopolitical wags don’t know what they don’t know about the most populous nation.
It’s hard to remember the last time the trajectory of global economies all year ahead was so concentrated in the hands of one man. Although Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hit a mammoth figure in 2022, neither he nor US President Joe Biden nor Russia’s Vladimir Putin arguably had the power over global affairs that Xi will wield in the future. over the next 12 months.
All the markets can do, really, is hope that Xi and his advisers are as smart and omnipotent as they want their citizens to believe. Because if they are really that smart, they will appreciate and internalize the extent to which the the world is watching. They will use this moment to bolster China’s reputation as a stable and trustworthy global power. They will also use it to position China as a real player in world affairs, not just a shareholder.
The best way to start: talk to us. Xi and his top surrogates are expected to join the interview circuit to detail plans to balance a rapid reopening with limited public health hazards. They are expected to talk about how China plans to ensure that today’s stimulus efforts do not lead to further asset bubbles, more reckless behavior among property developers or a surge in l global inflation.
Xi is expected to telegraph what he plans to do on international trade at a time when Biden is tightening the screws on mainland tech companies. This also goes for Biden. Recent moves to block Chinese companies from making advanced computer chips have surely made Xi miss Donald Trump’s White House.
Trump’s trade war was no fun for Beijing. But its scattered and chaotic nature made it easy for Xi’s team to cushion the blow. As such, Trump’s tariffs are arguably hurting US allies Japan and South Korea more than Xi’s economy.
Biden trade policies are more scalpel than wrecking ball. And he seeks to do far more damage in the industries of the future that Xi hopes to dominate: semiconductors, supercomputing, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, self-driving technology, guided weapons systems, etc. .
There have indeed been signs that Xi and Biden could find common ground in this next five-year term. Example: a key concession in December on auditors’ access to the books of Chinese companies operating in the United States, thus reducing the risk of radiation.
But the Republicans who now control the House of Representatives are planning a number of investigations into China Inc. The Xi government is bracing for congressional hearings on everything from mainland companies stealing intellectual property to financial transparency and Chinese social media platforms and the origins of Covid-19.
In fact, about the only thing Republicans and Democrats agree on in 2023 is that it was high time China was in the political spotlight in Washington.
Xi would also be wise to talk more to his Asian neighbors. It’s good to see Xi’s inner circle contain the combative wolf-warrior diplomats. But Beijing’s decision this week to retaliate against Japan and Korea to limit flights requiring Covid tests on arrival is a reminder that Xis China is not ready for global prime time.
Even the World Health Organization calls out China for lack of infection data as Xi opens borders with disconcerting speed. Team Xi better internalize Why China has a trust issue with Covid inflection risks and is cleaning up its act.
The same goes for Xi’s economic plans for the coming year. In the meantime, all investors can do is try to navigate the schizophrenic year ahead.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
The schizophrenic year of world economies begins in China
