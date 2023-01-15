Gujarat poll result shows Narendra Modi will be re-elected prime minister in 2024: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the result of the recently concluded elections in Gujarat sent a message across the country that Narendra Modi would be re-elected prime minister in 2024. Amit Shah said that the election in Gujarat was not only important for the state only but also for the country as the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled next year.

In a veiled reference to the opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi party, Amit Shah said the people of Gujarat responded to those who tried to vilify Gujarat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by electing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ) on a record number of seats in the Assembly.

Speaking at a reception, Amit Shah said: “People of Gujarat worked to end the poison of caste and slapped those who made empty, false and seductive promises. People of Gujarat responded to those who tried to defame Gujarat and Narendra Modi.

“This result is not only important for Gujarat. There will be (Lok Sabha) elections in 2024, and the whole country is ready to make Narendra Modi the prime minister again,” the minister said. Interior of the Union.

Amit Shah said the message from Gujarat came from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Kamakhya that “Modi Saheb will be prime minister again in 2024”.

Amit Shah claimed there was no need to list the work done by the BJP government in the state. “There is not a single state where a party has ruled continuously for 27 years. Gujarat is the only state where the BJP has ruled for 27+ years,” Amit Shah said.

Speaking about the opposition parties, Amit Shah said, “People from Delhi have also come here with the promise to give this and that for free,” he said, adding that despite the demands of the opposition parties, the people of Gujarat elected the BJP.

(With contributions from the agency)

