Politics
Gujarat poll result sends message that Narendra Modi will be re-elected prime minister in 2024: Amit Shah
Amit Shah, Union Home Minister. Case. | Photo credit: ANI
On January 15, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the result of the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections is important not only for the state but for the whole country, because he sent a message that Narendra Modi will be re-elected Prime Minister in 2024.
In a veiled reference to the opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi party, Mr Shah said the people of Gujarat, by helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to retain power with a record number of seats in the state , responded to those trying to defame the state and Prime Minister Modi.
“People of Gujarat worked to end caste poison and slapped those who made empty, false and seductive promises. People of Gujarat responded to those who tried to defame Gujarat and Narendra Modi,” said said Mr. Shah at a reception here. to inaugurate and lay the first stones of various projects.
“This result is not only important for Gujarat. There will be (Lok Sabha) elections in 2024, and the whole country is ready to make Narendra Modi the prime minister again,” he said.
This message from Gujarat has reached from Kashmir to Kanyakumari (north to south of the country) and from Dwarka to Kamakhya (west to east) that “Modi Saheb will again become prime minister in 2024,” the top BJP leader said.
Mr Shah said there was no need to dwell on the work done by the BJP government for the development of the state as people react to it during the elections.
“There is not a single state where a party has ruled continuously for 27 years. Gujarat is the only state where the BJP has ruled (for 27+ years),” he said.
Mr Shah said that when elections in Gujarat were announced, the Congress said this time it was their chance. “People from Delhi have also come here promising to give this and that for free,” he said.
Despite all this, when the result was announced, the BJP emerged victorious with a record 156 seats (out of a total of 182 in Gujarat), he said.
Every BJP worker in the state is indebted to the people for their support and feels proud of that fact, the Union Minister said.
The party won 34 of 40 seats reserved for candidates from Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes in the state, he said.
Prime Minister Modi worked not only to provide basic facilities at the village level but also carried out many works to make Gujarat number one in the world through the construction of the tallest statue of the unit in the world (in Narmada district), the largest stadium named after Narendra Modi (Ahmedabad) and Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (Gandhinagar), Shah said.
Speaking on the virtues of cleanliness, Shah said that unless people work together, no government can make a village or town clean.
“Cleanliness is the first condition of good health. PM Modi is going to make a big health center. It’s easy to make a health center… but it’s better not to get sick and not have to go to a health center. that, we will have to keep our villages clean,” he said.
Mr. Shah inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various projects in the Gandhinagar-North Assembly constituency and also launched a campaign for plastic-free villages from Moti Adraj village in the state capital.
