Erdogan condemns Taliban ban on female education as ‘un-Islamic’ – Middle East Monitor





The Turkish president has condemned the Taliban government’s ban on women’s higher education in Afghanistan, calling it “un-Islamic”. Last month, the Afghan Taliban government decided to suspend university education for women, as well as to completely ban female education. This decision drew international condemnation, including from the entire Muslim world and its political and religious leaders. In a televised speech on Wednesday, during which he addressed an international conference on mediation in the capital Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined in the condemnation, saying the decision “is inhumane and anti-Islamic “. “There is nothing like it in our religion,” Erdogan said. “No one should define such a prohibition on the basis of Islam. Islam does not accept such a thing. On the contrary, we are members of a religion that says ‘seek knowledge from the cradle to the grave'” . Read: Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work He assured that he and the Turkish Foreign Ministry will “personally monitor” the situation of women’s education in Afghanistan and not give up on it, promising to follow the issue until it is resolved. On the same day as Erdogan’s remarks, Turkey launched its extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), during which a call was made for the Afghan interim government to review the ban women’s education and their work in non-governmental organizations and the education sector. The OIC had also announced its decision to send a religious delegation led by the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) to advocate for women’s education – including at university level – as a fundamental right in accordance with the “noble Islamic sharia”. Despite the blanket ban, there are still schools that continue to operate and accommodate girls’ education in Afghanistan, as the strictness of the limitations would vary by province or region. Read: The Taliban must change their ways, because the time for equality is running out

