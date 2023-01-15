Maybe the next probe will ask why Joe Biden threw Donald Trump a lifeline





The fact that it took Merrick Garland several months to appoint a special counsel in the special case against Donald Trump and a short time to appoint special counsel Robert Hur to investigate Joe Biden tells you all you need to know .

Biden inadvertently threw Trump a totally unexpected lifeline. It may take more than a lifeline to save the heavily investigated Trump as evidence on so many fronts continues to mount against him, but one is a start.

And even.

Most jurists, whatever Jim Jordan may say, are skeptical that Bidens’ misadventures with classified documents, while hardly insignificant, represent any level of real criminality. And besides, if there’s anything we’ve learned from Bill Barr and Robert Mueller, it’s that the Justice Department doesn’t believe you can indict a president while in office.

In any case, Bidens’ mishandling of what appears to be a limited number of documents is certainly not in the same league as Trump’s crimes against classified documents or, for that matter, his crimes against humanity. .

Let’s see how the cases might differ: in terms of scale, intent, manner of, uh, cooperation, apparent lies told to the FBI, possible destruction of documents, Trump’s insistence that any material discovered in March -a-Lago, including, for example, Trump’s love letter correspondence with Kim Jong-Un belongs to him rather than to the National Archives.

We could go on, but let’s also be clear that the legal danger that Trump finds himself in has less to do with apparently stolen documents than with, you know, the extent of his involvement in the January 6 insurrection and in its discovery… me-11,000-votes threaten to sabotage American democracy.

Whatever you think of the Garlands decision, which was based on a report by a US attorney appointed by Trump, it’s not an easy thing for an attorney general who is, after all, appointed by the president, but who should nevertheless be a neutral arbiter. decide to unleash a special counsel against the president. Garland said extraordinary circumstances necessitated the move. He didn’t name the extraordinary circumstances because everyone understood them, though many of Garland’s critics, especially among Democrats, disagreed about the circumstances.

I’m not sure Garland had a choice, at least in a political sense, not to investigate Biden for mishandling classified documents after he had already launched an investigation of Trump for mishandling classified documents. I’d say Garland did what you expect of him, although that will never be enough, of course, for his right-wing critics, some of whom are demanding to know why Bidens’ home was not raided.

But there is also a counterpoint here. You may have noticed that Just-Barely-Speaker Kevin McCarthy said a special advocate was not needed, and Garland should have left that to the House GOP watchdogs, or, as we might call them, attack dogs.

I know I don’t have to tell you this, but these are strange times we live in. As far as I know, there have never been two presidents, one, of course, a former president facing the investigations of a special advocate simultaneously. Hopefully it’s not a trend.

But it was Biden, after all, who denounced Trump as irresponsible for keeping classified documents when he left office. And now it looks like his Biden, or someone on the Bidens team, who has also been irresponsible.

And it’s worse than that. The first documents from Biden’s time as vice president were discovered in November at the Bidens think tank. And although Bidens lawyers apparently informed the National Archives immediately, Biden did not bring it to public attention.

And when he finally addressed the first batch of documents, a development Biden called surprising, it was only after there were reports about it. Additionally, Biden didn’t reveal there was a second batch found in his garage of Delaware homes in December, near his beloved blue 1967 Corvette Stingray, until, yes, there was. have reports on these documents.

When Biden was answering questions at a recent White House event, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked: Classified documents next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?

Let’s just say Bidens’ answer didn’t ask the question.

My Corvette is in a locked garage, Biden said. OKAY? It’s not like they’re sitting on the street.

Biden then went on to say that he takes the classified documents seriously and is cooperating fully. This is the mitigating argument, of course, for anyone confused about the significant difference between Bidens and Trump’s situation.

But in the new Republican-led House, it will be just one more scandal, along with various fake scandals, that will serve as endless fodder for endless committee investigations and endless hearings. Think of Hillary Clinton and Benghazi for reference.

But unlike McCarthy, who when he was Republican House Minority Leader recklessly decided not to have Trump supporters on the Jan. 6 select committee, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries will be sure Democrats are fully represented on any committee investigating Biden or anyone in the Biden. family, has anyone ever blamed Hunter? or anyone on the Biden team.

Still, that may not be so good for Jack Smith, the special counsel who appears to be making rapid progress in investigating Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 uprising as well as his misadventure with classified documents. Any Justice Department accusations against Trump will be all the more difficult to make, at least in political terms, if there are none against Biden.

And while the memory of Special Counsel Muellers’ spectacularly ineffective report on Russia’s attempt to interfere with the 2016 election will never fade, we obviously cannot forget Ken Starr, who was called in to investigate (in under a slightly different law, as an independent attorney) the Whitewater case, which not only led to Bill Clinton’s infamous statement that he had not had sex with this woman, but also resulted in an impeachment trial.

No one can say how, where or when these investigations will end. House Republicans had been looking for years when Biden was just a candidate for some reason to impeach him. I doubt it will go that far, but I’m sure if it doesn’t I’ll hear the loud protests of a certain twice impeached former president.

And all because Bidens’ unforced error offered the gift of an unexpected lifeline.

Mike Littwin has been a columnist for too many years to count. He covered Dr. J, four presidential inaugurations, six national conventions, and countless mind-numbing speeches in the snow of New Hampshire and Iowa.

