Politics
Boris Johnson ‘had a cousin as a guarantor’ for a loan when he was Prime Minister
Boris Johnson was convicted of using a distant cousin in Canada as a guarantor for a credit facility or loan, according to a report.
the old PMwho was forced to resign after the departure of a record number of 50 ministers and government aides, is said to have applied for the loan to meet “day-to-day” expenses.
A spokesperson for the former Curator leaderwhen asked about the report, said Johnson’s finances are and have been properly reported.
Adding that advice has been sought from UK Government officials and ethics counselors before arrangements are made.
According to The Sunday TimesCanadian businessman Sam Blyth, worth an estimated $50 million, agreed to act as the then Prime Minister’s guarantor for the credit facility.
The report added that Blyth is a friend of Johnson’s father, with both of their mothers apparently being cousins.
This credit would have been available from February 2021, but Johnson’s spokesperson stressed that he had not taken out a loan from Sam Blyth.
The newspaper also found that Boris Johnson was in desperate need of financial help as he earned 164,000 as the country’s most senior minister.
An unnamed source told reporters that Johnson was on the verge of bankruptcy and it was feared he might not be able to pay his own annual tax bill.
Before becoming Prime Minister, Boris earned £275,000 a year writing a weekly column for the Daily Telegraph, money he did not have access to after entering Downing Street.
Johnson and his wife Carrie also reportedly vacationed at the Blyth estate in the Dominican Republic when his successor Liz Truss was ousted as Britain’s shortest prime minister.
This property is supposedly advertised by Blyth at 4,100 per night.
The Sunday Times said that when the use of Blyth as a surety was approved by the Cabinet Office’s property and ethics team, it was on the condition that there was “no conflict of interest , no risk of conflict of interest, and no risk even of the perception of such a conflict.
When arrangements were made to make Blyth a guarantor of the loan, the businessman was also being considered for a non-ministerial role as chief executive of the British Council.
However, a spokesman for Johnson insisted the former prime minister had not helped or even been aware of the job review.
The council ended up deciding against Blyth.
In a statement, Johnson’s spokesperson said: “It is totally untrue that Boris Johnson assisted in any way, or even knew, of any formal or informal application by Sam Blyth for any position. within the British Council, and no one either. in No 10 which acted on his behalf.
As far as he knows, no one at No. 10 knew about this alleged candidacy or did anything to advance it.
Addition: All of Boris Johnson’s financial interests are and have been properly declared.
Boris Johnson has sought advice from the Cabinet Secretary, the Independent Advisor on Ministerial Interests and the Property and Ethics team.
He followed their advice in full, as confirmed by the Cabinet Office.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.leighjournal.co.uk/news/national/uk-today/23251646.boris-johnson-cousin-act-guarantor-loan-pm/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson ‘had a cousin as a guarantor’ for a loan when he was Prime Minister
- SS Rajamouli’s ‘Bollywood-Tollywood’ speech at US screening of ‘RRR’ divides Twitter users
- Trivial, unproductive dress code debate
- Pakistan’s Provincial Assembly dissolved by order of former Prime Minister Imran Khan
- Maybe the next probe will ask why Joe Biden threw Donald Trump a lifeline
- Jared Dixon isn’t just the ‘Hamilton’ actor
- France 5 analyzes the dictatorship of Xi Jinping in The Party, China under the influence
- Erdogan condemns Taliban ban on female education as ‘un-Islamic’ – Middle East Monitor
- Strong links essential in the face of common challenges
- Men’s tennis drops spring opener to Miami
- Gujarat poll result sends message that Narendra Modi will be re-elected prime minister in 2024: Amit Shah
- US FDA and CDC see early signal of possible link between Pfizer’s bivalent COVID vaccine and stroke