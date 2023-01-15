Boris Johnson ‘had a cousin as a guarantor’ for a loan when he was Prime Minister

Boris Johnson was convicted of using a distant cousin in Canada as a guarantor for a credit facility or loan, according to a report.

the old PMwho was forced to resign after the departure of a record number of 50 ministers and government aides, is said to have applied for the loan to meet “day-to-day” expenses.

A spokesperson for the former Curator leaderwhen asked about the report, said Johnson’s finances are and have been properly reported.

Adding that advice has been sought from UK Government officials and ethics counselors before arrangements are made.

PA/HoC – Boris was ousted as Prime Minister after a record number of ministers and government aides resigned (Image: PA/CoC)

According to The Sunday TimesCanadian businessman Sam Blyth, worth an estimated $50 million, agreed to act as the then Prime Minister’s guarantor for the credit facility.

The report added that Blyth is a friend of Johnson’s father, with both of their mothers apparently being cousins.

This credit would have been available from February 2021, but Johnson’s spokesperson stressed that he had not taken out a loan from Sam Blyth.

The newspaper also found that Boris Johnson was in desperate need of financial help as he earned 164,000 as the country’s most senior minister.

An unnamed source told reporters that Johnson was on the verge of bankruptcy and it was feared he might not be able to pay his own annual tax bill.

Before becoming Prime Minister, Boris earned £275,000 a year writing a weekly column for the Daily Telegraph, money he did not have access to after entering Downing Street.

Johnson and his wife Carrie also reportedly vacationed at the Blyth estate in the Dominican Republic when his successor Liz Truss was ousted as Britain’s shortest prime minister.

This property is supposedly advertised by Blyth at 4,100 per night.

PA – Boris and his wife are said to have stayed at the Caribbean property in Blyth while Liz Truss was ousted (Picture: PA)

The Sunday Times said that when the use of Blyth as a surety was approved by the Cabinet Office’s property and ethics team, it was on the condition that there was “no conflict of interest , no risk of conflict of interest, and no risk even of the perception of such a conflict.

When arrangements were made to make Blyth a guarantor of the loan, the businessman was also being considered for a non-ministerial role as chief executive of the British Council.

However, a spokesman for Johnson insisted the former prime minister had not helped or even been aware of the job review.

The council ended up deciding against Blyth.

In a statement, Johnson’s spokesperson said: “It is totally untrue that Boris Johnson assisted in any way, or even knew, of any formal or informal application by Sam Blyth for any position. within the British Council, and no one either. in No 10 which acted on his behalf.

As far as he knows, no one at No. 10 knew about this alleged candidacy or did anything to advance it.

Addition: All of Boris Johnson’s financial interests are and have been properly declared.

Boris Johnson has sought advice from the Cabinet Secretary, the Independent Advisor on Ministerial Interests and the Property and Ethics team.

He followed their advice in full, as confirmed by the Cabinet Office.