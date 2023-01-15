PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Delhi tomorrow. Roads to avoid





Special arrangements will be put in place to ensure smooth traffic management (Dossier) New Delhi: Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in the nation’s capital on Monday. “The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is organizing a road show with massive public participation on Patel Chowk’s Sansad Marg at Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road Junction on January 16 from 3 p.m. The Prime Minister of India will honor the said road show with his Special traffic arrangements will be put in place to ensure smooth traffic management near the roadshow route,” Delhi Police said in a statement. The traffic advisory stated Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO both carriageways), Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib The route will remain closed on January 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Delhi Police further informed that Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg , Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg are expected to experience heavy traffic during the roadshow. Traffic will be diverted at Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor, Rail Bhawan, Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath-Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy road KG Marg junctions. Delhi Police have advised people to avoid the above mentioned roads, sections and areas that the roadshow will cover. Featured Video of the Day Massive avalanche in Kashmir’s Sonamarg, second in two days

