Unusual, Jokowi candidly admits RI’s condition is precarious





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that the world situation is now at a critical level, including Indonesia. Even if last year, the national economy was still able to grow positively, he considers that the economic situation of the country is not going well. In fact, before, Jokowi was always optimistic in every speech. Although still warned to remain vigilant in the face of uncertainty in global conditions. In fact, when he opened stock trading in 2023, Jokowi remained confident in Indonesia’s 2023 economic growth target of above 5%. “Many don’t have the same feeling yet. That we are currently in a global crisis. We feel normal even though the situation of all countries including Indonesia is in a global crisis,” said Jokowi, cited Saturday (1/14/2023). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Jokowi conveyed this statement during the national coordination meeting and deliberation of the Crescent Star Party Council in Kelapa Gading, Jakarta, in the middle of this week. At that time he admitted that it needed to be passed on for people to be alert This crisis, he said, was triggered by problems that have continued to plague many countries since 2022. It began with the endless spread of Covid-19. So far, according to him, the existence of the pandemic is not completely over, it has even increased in several countries. China is one of them. The situation worsened when the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out. Energy and food crises have occurred in many countries. At the same time, developed countries such as the United States (US) raised their benchmark interest rates aggressively, which caused turmoil in financial markets. “We are targeted by threats and risks, both what is called a global recession whose name is a financial recession, a food crisis, an added energy crisis and very high inflation. Even last week after the new year, the managing director of the IMF has said that by 2023, one-third of the global economy is expected to experience a recession,” he said. The prediction that a third of the world will fall into the abyss of recession is the biggest in two decades. “A third of the world economy means that if there are 200 more countries, it means that 70 countries will experience a recession,” he explained. “In 97/98 only 8 countries, very few of them disrupted our economy. It is estimated that 60 to 70 countries will see their economy collapse. The IMF said that even for countries that were not hit by a recession, hundreds of millions of people would feel they were experiencing a recession,” Jokowi said. According to information received by Jokowi, no fewer than dozens of countries are now lining up to become IMF patients. “Yesterday morning I received information that 16 countries were IMF patients because the economy had collapsed. These 16 countries became IMF patients, and 36 countries are lining up at the IMF gate wanting become IMF patients. , which means things are not normal. I’m not afraid, these are the numbers I have to pass on,” Jokowi said at the time. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article IMF ready to provide new funds for Sri Lanka (dce)



