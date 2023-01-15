Trump speaks out on Truth Social as Mar-a-Lago investigation escalates





Donald Trump was in good spirits and early Saturday morning he was fuming about the Justice Department’s investigation into sensitive documents he had taken to his Mar-a-Lago resort and refused to return, which eventually led the FBI to serve him a warrant and search the premises.

Using documents discovered at President Joe Biden’s residence when he was vice president as a springboard, the former president called the ‘special adviser’ on Biden’s situation ‘not known as a crazy flamethrower’ while aiming for his. Nemesis as “Trump Hating Political Thug”.

On the heels of special counsel Jack Smith adding more members to his investigative teams, the former president launched another broadside and complained about being treated unfairly.

In a series of posts on Truth Social from early Saturday morning, Trump first wrote, “Page 1: What Biden did was wrong, but he was given a reasonable and stable special counsel who is sane. , inclined to make no waves, friendly to RINOS, and not known as a crazed flamethrower or Biden hater What I did was OK, Secure the documents in a secure place, lock the gates, guards and secret service all around, security cameras working Mar-a-Lago is basically an armed fort, and was built that way in the 1920s, with high walls and a structure to serve as a South WH”

He followed that up shortly afterwards with, “Page 2: I was President of the United States and covered and protected by the Presidential Records Act, which is not criminal and allows and encourages you to speak to NARA, which we were, fine, until the FBI, which we now learn has been pursuing me for years without pause or question, RAIDED Mar-a-Lago, a stupid and probably illegal thing to do As As president, I have the right to declassify documents, Biden did not. Special ‘prosecutor’ Jack Smith, however, is a political thug who hates Trump.”

He then insisted that Smith drop the investigation, which would include obstruction of justice for refusing to return the documents for months and violations of the Espionage Act.

“Page 3: The Boxes Hoax case against me must be dropped immediately. I have done nothing wrong!” he insisted.

