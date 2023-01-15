Syrian refugees in Turkey watch with concern as Erdogan warms to Assad

Turkey’s attempt to reconcile with the Syrian government has left many Syrian refugees in the country reeling as Ankara faces pressure to strike a deal with Damascus on the return of Syrians amid rising sentiment anti-refugees in a critical election year.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was ready to meet Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad last week after the two countries’ defense ministers met in Moscow in trilateral talks involving their Russian counterpart. The issue of refugees was high on the agenda of this historic meeting, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Many Syrians in Turkey seem unwilling to return as long as Assad remains in power, fearing persecution. Others dread the prospect of being uprooted again after more than a decade of struggling to build a new life in Turkey.

Foziya Al Darid, a researcher who recently completed her master’s degree at Artuklu University in Mardin, southeastern Turkey, cannot even imagine returning to Syria. She has worked hard to settle her two children in Turkey and now plans to start her PhD next year. It took us a long time to get over our past lives and memories in Syria, to be able to move on and continue with our new life, she told Al-Monitor.

Vahide is one of 3.5 million refugees from #Syria currently lives in Turkey. Like his family, 90% of them live in the city. pic.twitter.com/jdTfjjXn8s UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) March 10, 2018

Erdogan’s quest to mend fences with Assad has left many refugees stunned, including Orwa Khalifa, a Syrian opposition journalist based in Gaziantep, near the Syrian border. This worries all Syrian refugees in Turkey, especially those who oppose the Syrian regime and those wanted by security forces, he said. The fear of handing them over to the Syrian regime is growing day by day.

Erdogan’s public overtures to Assad follow years of a quieter policy of push-and-pull factors to get Syrians out of Turkey. In May, he boasted that around 500,000 Syrians had returned to safe areas established by Turkey in northern Syria since 2016 and announced new housing projects that he said would ensure the voluntary return of a million more people.

Some 3.5 million Syrians officially registered as under temporary protection remained in Turkey at the end of December, according to figures from the migration agency. And together with asylum seekers from other countries, Turkey’s refugee population stands at around 4 million, the largest of any host country in the world. Turkish opposition parties say the actual numbers are much higher.

Refugees have become a key topic ahead of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for June. Erdogan’s government is grappling with runaway inflation and other economic problems as anti-refugee sentiments and hate crimes are on the rise. As it issues its biggest challenge yet to Erdogan’s two-decade rule, the opposition says it will wipe out all Syrians within two years of the election. Opinion polls show that nearly 60% of Turks are in favor of a meeting between Erdogan and Assad and an even larger number want the Syrians to leave.

Many Syrians believe that long-term settlement in Turkey is no longer an option and are beginning to plan accordingly. Is it possible to join a society that rejects you? asked Ghazwan Koronful, director of the Free Syrian Lawyers Association in the Mediterranean city of Mersin.

For Ayham Abdulwali, a Syrian university student living in Antakya, near the Syrian border, Erdogan’s about-face on Assad is largely driven by domestic politics and the tough race he faces for re-election. Co-opting popular oppositions as scapegoats for Syrians is a way for Erdogan to reduce their support.

Nonetheless, he doubts Erdogan’s government will completely normalize ties with Damascus, telling Al-Monitor: For me, there is still no reason to panic.

Whatever the reasons for Erdogan’s reversal on the refugee issue, it remains to be seen whether mending fences with Assad will actually lead to Syrians returning. There is an expectation in Turkey and among the Turkish public that the refugees will return once there is a normalization of relations with the Assad regime. However, in reality, we know the situation is quite the opposite, said Omer Ozkizilcik, an Ankara-based foreign policy and security analyst. He cited the situation in Jordan, where most Syrian refugees remain even after Amman re-engaged with Damascus.

Fears of forced repatriation

The ability or willingness of the Syrian government to facilitate mass refugee returns is also an open question. Damascus is already struggling to deliver food and services to areas under its control amid a struggling economy and persistent drought.

Koronful, however, expects Ankara to end its temporary protection program for Syrians in the coming year, regardless of the election outcome. This would trigger an increase in irregular migration to Europe or Middle Eastern countries that offer visas to Syrians. There will be a new wave of immigration by sea to Europe despite all the hardships and life risks they will face, he said.

The majority of Turks are in favor of a meeting between Erdoan and Assad, according to a new poll. pic.twitter.com/5ZyB4dOz0r Omar Kadkoy (@OmarKadkoy) January 8, 2023

All Syrians interviewed for this article cited a growing fear of deportations. According to UN data, more than 29,000 Syrian refugees voluntarily returned from Turkey to Syria last year. But four Syrian men told Al-Monitor they were arrested in Istanbul earlier this year and deported to northern Aleppo. One, who requested anonymity, said he was coerced into signing a voluntary return form, questioning the agency the departing Syrians have in the process.

Khalifa, the journalist, said he was very worried. If I am deported to Syria, regardless of the area, whether it is controlled by Jabhat al-Nusra or the factions affiliated with Turkey or the Syrian regime, I will be killed, he said.

Ismael Abdallah, a Syrian novelist based in Mardin since 2014, is cautiously optimistic about the potential rapprochement between the Turkish and Syrian governments. “Maybe it will be a positive thing,” he told Al-Monitor. The Turkish government will be able to pressure the Syrian regime to accept our return and guarantee that we will not be harmed.” He was quick to admit, however, that he was a strange man among other Syrians in Turkey.