Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce departure of Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train today: Watch LIVE video | Railway News
The Vande Bharat train network is increasing in India, adding to this, the nation will get its eighth Vande Bharat Express train today. On January 15, via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will signal the start of the semi-high speed train on the new route between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. This will make it the first train in the region and the second of these in South India. Ahead of the ceremony, the Ministry of Railways released images of the train showing its interior.
It will be the first Vande Bharat Express to run between the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; it will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways. It will stop at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh, as well as Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad in Telangana.
Earlier, the last Vande Bharat train from West Bengal was reported, becoming the first train in eastern India. The government also intends to operate a brand new Vande Bharat train between Jaipur and the national capital, Delhi.
The locally designed Vande Bharat Express trainset is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger equipment. It will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience for rail users.
Prime Minister Modi will also devote himself to the national 85km Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar railway line doubling project, and the cost of the project is Rs 1,410 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for various projects; these include the redevelopment/upgrading of Secunderabad railway station for Rs 699 crore and a periodic railway overhaul workshop at Kazipet at a cost of Rs 521 crore.
The launch of the prestigious train in Telangana bears significance as the state goes to the polls later this year and the BJP is keen to establish itself as a political option in power Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), who has been in power there since the state when it was created in 2014.
