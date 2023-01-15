Welcoming recognition of Jokowi, UN urges serious human rights abuses in Indonesia not to happen again





The United Nations welcomes President Joko Widodo’s acknowledgment of 12 gross human rights violations in Indonesia. Also urge the government to take concrete measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again. Akurasi.id, Jakarta – United Nations (UN), OHCHR, welcomes the acknowledgment and statement of regret by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Regarding 12 human rights violations that occurred in Indonesia in the past. The United Nations sees this recognition as an encouraging step towards justice for the victims. “We welcome President Joko Widodo’s acknowledgment of his regrets for 12 incidents of gross human rights violations. and 1998, as well as the Wamena incident in Papua in 2003,” said UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Liz Throssell. journalists at a regular press conference in Geneva. , Friday (1/14/2023). “The president’s gesture is an encouraging step on the long road to justice for the victims and their new lives,” he continued. Lizz Throssell urged the Indonesian government to take concrete action so that similar incidents do not happen again in the future. He believed that a comprehensive judicial process could break impunity for perpetrators and restore and strengthen Indonesian democracy. “We urge the Indonesian government to build on this momentum with concrete steps to advance meaningful, inclusive and participatory transitional justice processes, ensure justice for truth, reparation and non-recurrence for victims and affected communities, including victims of conflict-related sexual violence,” he said. A comprehensive transitional justice process will help break the cycle of impunity that has lasted for decades. Advance national recovery and strengthen Indonesian democracy, he added. Recognition by Jokowi of 12 serious human rights violations Some time ago, President Joko Widodo admitted that there were 12 incidents of gross human rights violations (HAM) in Indonesia that occurred in the past. As head of state, he admitted, he regretted the incident. With a clear mind and a sincere heart, as head of state of the Republic of Indonesia, I acknowledge that gross human rights violations have occurred in various incidents, Jokowi said during a press conference at the presidential palace, in Jakarta, on Wednesday (11/1/2023). On this occasion, Jokowi also deeply regretted the occurrence of these flagrant human rights violations. He also mentioned 12 incidents of gross human rights violations, namely the events of 1965-1966, the mysterious shootings of 1982-1985, Talangsari in Lampung in 1989, Rumoh Geudong and Pos Sattis in Aceh in 1989, the enforced disappearances in 1997-1998. Apart from that, there were also the riots in May 1998, the tragedies of Trisakti and Semanggi 1 and 2 in 1998 and 1999. The sorcerer killings in 1998-1999, the KKA Simpang in Aceh in 1999. Then, the the Wasior incident in Papua 2001-2002, the Wamena disaster in Papua in 2003 and Jambo Keupok in Aceh in 2023.

Printable, PDF and email version

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.akurasi.id/ragam/corak/sambut-baik-pengakuan-jokowi-pbb-desak-agar-pelanggaran-ham-berat-di-indonesia-tak-terulang/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos