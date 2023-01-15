Politics
Prime Minister Modi launches Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged the Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, which will cut travel time between the two cities, via video conference.
“I am happy to report Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will improve the “ease of living”, boost tourism and benefit the economy. It is a gift for the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” Prime Minister Modi said on the occasion.
“The Vande Bharat Express, in a way, will connect the shared culture and heritage of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Vande Bharat Express means that India wants the best of everything. The Vande Bharat Express is a symbol of New India’s determination and potential,” the Prime Minister said.
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy were present at the platform of Secunderabad station from where the train departed.
The train will also stop for passengers at Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, and Warangal in Telangana.
This is the eighth Vande Bharat Express train introduced by Indian Railways.
According to the Ministry of Railways, the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam is the first linking the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km.
The locally designed Vande Bharat Express trainset is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger equipment. The railways said it will provide rail users with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indianarrative.com/india-news/pm-modi-flags-off-vande-bharat-express-between-secunderabad-and-visakhapatnam-95906.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
