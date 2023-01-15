Imran says PM will be asked to vote for confidence





LAHORE – PTI leader Imran Khan said yesterday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be “tested” by a vote of confidence in a tit-for-tat move similar to the one he himself faced as a as Prime Minister last April. Against the backdrop of recent political developments in the country, Khan, in an interview on a private TV channel, said, “PTI has passed the test in Punjab. Now Shehbaz Sharif will be fully tested,” Imran said in a chat with a private TV channel here. The comment comes after the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement (MQM-P) threatened to quit the coalition government at the center – whose votes are crucial to keeping the incumbent prime minister in power. The MQM-P had threatened to quit the federal government if its reservations about the boundaries in Karachi and Hyderabad were not addressed before local government elections – scheduled for January 15. However, in a bid to keep them in the alliance, Prime Minister Shehbaz, PPP Co-Chair Asif Ali Zardari and PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman had assured the MQM-P to address their concerns. Referring to Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s recent vote of confidence, Khan said: “Our numbers were complete. Moonis Elahi worked hard at the last moment to reach the required numbers of PML-Q. Imran denied horse trading allegations, said PDM still stuck to “Changa Manga policy”. Praising CM Elahi’s support for his decisions in Punjab political affairs, Khan said, “The way Elahi stands with us, there was immense appreciation in the party. He was the chief minister and made a real sacrifice. We recommend that he merge the party. He insisted that a merger with the PTI would be in the interest of the PMLQ. “From now on, only the PTI ticket will work in the elections. Anyone who leaves the party at that time will end their policy,” he said. Khan revealed that there are plans to give seats to PPP in South Punjab and Jamiat Ulema-eIslam Fazl (JUI-F) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while in Punjab people are urged to join PML -NOT. On the other hand, the PTI has decided to table a motion of censure against the Prime Minister in the National Assembly, according to a statement from the party. The decision came after a meeting of the party’s central leadership with Khan as president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/15-Jan-2023/imran-says-pm-will-be-asked-to-take-trust-vote The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos