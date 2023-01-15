Jokowi’s real performance is called the presentation of the Pro-People program





Bandung: President Joko Widodo is considered capable of presenting pro-community programs and policies. President of Taruna Merah Putih, Maruarar Sirait, saw that Jokowi's performance had sided with the community since he was mayor of Solo. "How was Mr. Jokowi when he became mayor, when I arrived there, the public services were amazing, like ID cards, family cards and good roads. When he was governor, it was also extraordinary. Mr. Jokowi's leadership was extraordinary," the one who goes by the colloquial name of Ara said at Maranatha University in Bandung on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He explained that since becoming mayor of Solo, Jokowi's policies and programs have prioritized the interests of the community. Until he became president, Jokowi was always on the side of the Indonesian people. During his eight years as president, Jokowi is considered capable of carrying out programs that benefit the community as a whole, one of which is the promotion of the village fund program.





According to Ara Jokowi, he is serious about achieving village funds. Evidenced by the achievement of the budget which continues to increase each year. Besides the village fund program, Ara also appreciated Jokowi’s success in achieving an equitable distribution of infrastructure. The construction of 1,900 kilometers of toll roads is proof that Jokowi has succeeded in developing all of Indonesia. “When he became president, it was extraordinary. Where is the budget for village funds as big as today. Toll roads were built all over Indonesia like they are now,” he said. -he declares. Don’t forget to follow other news and follow accounts Google News medcom.id (THE)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medcom.id/nasional/daerah/ybDDZl0b-kinerja-nyata-jokowi-disebut-hadirkan-program-pro-rakyat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

