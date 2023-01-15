‘Vande Bharat Express, symbol of new India’s capability’: PM Modi leaves train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the train was a symbol of the capabilities of the new India and would boost tourism and the economy.

The Prime Minister was speaking at an event where he practically left the train in Secunderabad. “I am delighted to report the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will improve ‘ease of living’, boost tourism and benefit the economy,” he said in a Twitter post. “The Vande Bharat train is the symbol of the resolve and capabilities of the new India. It is a symbol of that India which has embarked on the path of rapid change, an India restless for its dreams and its aspirations; India which wants to achieve its goal quickly,” Prime Minister Modi added. Glad to point out the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will improve the “ease of living”, boost tourism and benefit the economy. https://t.co/FadvxI0ZNQ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023 As the inauguration took place in Makar Sankranti, which is observed throughout the country, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy had earlier said that the flag of the semi-rapid express train on the day of the festival was a Gift of Sankranti to the people of two Telugu States. It is the first Vande Bharat train to operate between the two Telugu states and is expected to cover the entire distance in eight hours and 30 minutes, according to the news agency. PTI. The train will start operating from January 16 and bookings started on Saturday, railway sources said. The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will depart at 5:45 a.m. and reach Secunderabad at 2:15 p.m. The return journey will start at 3:00 PM from Secunderabad and end in Visakhapatnam at 11:30 PM. The train will stop at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal stations in both directions, South Central Railway (SCR) officials said. PTI. The train – made up of 14 AC chair cars and two AC chair cars with a capacity of 1,128 passengers – was made with indigenous technology, equipped with modern features and improved comfort, the officials added. The train is equipped with automatic sliding doors, equipped with reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in business class, they said. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were present at Secunderabad Railway Station during the inauguration. As the event coincided with Army Day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the country’s serving and retired military and commended them for their commitment to protecting the country and its borders despite all odds.

